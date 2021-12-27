AHL Postpones Texas-Charlotte Games this Weekend Due to COVID-19 Protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols involving the Charlotte Checkers and Texas Stars, the teams' two games scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31 (AHL Game #434) and Saturday, Jan. 1 (AHL Game #442) have been postponed.

The Checkers and Stars organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined. All tickets purchased for both games will be honored for the rescheduled game dates, which will be announced later.

Mobile ticketing will reflect the new date and time automatically when make-up dates have been determined, and all printed tickets will be valid for the new dates. Fans who have questions regarding their Dec. 31 or Jan. 1 tickets are asked to email tickets@texasstars.com.

