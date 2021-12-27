December 30 and 31 Moose Games Postponed

December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Abbotsford Canucks, the games scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30 (AHL Game #425) and Friday, Dec. 31 (AHL Game #430) have been postponed. Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

In light of the Province's recent order limiting large gatherings, there will be no fans permitted at Canada Life Centre until at least Jan. 11. Communication will be provided soon to Manitoba Moose ticket holders on next steps.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.