Indians to Host Pacers Sports & Entertainment Night at Victory Field on Tuesday, September 10

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced the organization will tip off its final homestand of the 2024 season at Victory Field with Pacers Sports & Entertainment Night on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The Indiana Fever will be in attendance, plus fans can enjoy mascot appearances by Freddy Fever and Boomer, Pacemate and High Octane Drumline performances and more.

"We are excited to rally behind the Indiana Fever for its playoff push and to celebrate the Indiana Pacers coming off its run to the Eastern Conference Finals," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO. "Between mascot, Pacemate and Fever player appearances, fans are in for a treat on Pacers Sports and Entertainment Night at the Vic."

"Like world-class basketball, late summer nights at the ballpark are a tradition for so many Hoosier families," said Mel Raines, Chief Executive Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "What a historic time to be a fan in Indiana, and what better way to celebrate this exciting Fever team than with a fun night at the Vic!"

The evening also marks the last Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg of the season. Fans can load up on their favorite ballpark snacks with hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros all available for one buck at concessions.

Single-game tickets are still available for the rest of the 2024 season. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com

