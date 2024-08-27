August 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (55-71) vs. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (62-64)

Tuesday, August 27 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Caleb Kilian (0-0, 3.04) vs. LHP Steven Matz (0-0, 2.70)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Memphis Redbirds play the first of a six- game series beginning tonight at Principal Park...it marks the penultimate homestand of the season before the finale vs. Louisville on Sept. 10-15...right-hander Caleb Kilian is scheduled to make his 10th appearance (fifth start) of the season tonight...Kilian has posted a 1.25 ERA (3 ER in 21.2 IP) with 17 strikeouts in his last five outings dating back to July 28...left-hander Steven Matz is slated to start for Memphis on Major League rehab assignment...he has gone 1-2 with a 6.18 ERA (19 ER in 27.2 IP) in six starts with St. Louis.

IOWA TAKES THE SERIES: The I-Cubs won the finale of the series at Toledo by a 4-2 score...Iowa was led by Owen Caissie who went 3-for-4 with two runs, one double and two home runs...left- hander Jordan Wicks made the start and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts in a no decision... Daniel Palencia worked a 1-2-3 inning with one strikeout to earn his third save.

COOL JAMES: Infielder and Cubs No. 5 prospect James Triantos tallied his first three-hit game at the Triple level Thursday night and stole two bases last night...Triantos started his stint with Iowa going 0-for-8 but is batting .339 (19-for-56) since Aug. 8 and has hit in 13 of his 14 starts with Iowa...James is one of three players in the minor leagues with at least 120 hits and 40 stolen bases and his 43 stolen bases this season are the most by a Cubs minor leaguer since Delvin Zinn stole 44 in 2021.

SERIES RECAP: Iowa took the six-game series over Toledo winning four of the six games and outscoring the Mud Hens 25- 21 (+4)...the I-Cubs haven't lost a series since they lost four of the six games against St. Paul from July 30-Aug. 4...Iowa split at Omaha and Columbus and then defeated Toledo.

DOWN ON THE FARM: Cubs 2024 first round draft pick Cam Smith has homered in six straight games dating back to Aug. 20...it is tied for the longest such streak in all of baseball this season with Blue Jays prospect Cutter Coffey and Boston's Rafael Devers.

THROWING HEAT: I-Cubs reliever Daniel Palencia tossed five pitches over 100 miles per hour in his last outing on Sunday at Toledo in which he worked a 1-2-3 inning...Palencia has thrown 91 pitches over 100 miles per hour this season which is the third-most such pitches in the minor leagues this season trailing Paul Skenes (98) and Zach Maxwell (119).

THE BIG O: Cubs No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie tallied his first multi-homer game of the season on Sunday at Toledo as part of a three-hit effort...marked his first such game since Aug. 1, 2023 vs. Chattanooga with Double-A Tennessee and the fifth of his career.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa suffered a one-run loss Wednesday night at Toledo and dropped to 25-18 in one-run games this season...Iowa has played the most one-run games in the International League during this season (43) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (42).

VS. MEMPHIS: Iowa and Memphis are matching up for the second series of the season as the Triple-A version of Cardinals vs. Cubs...the two teams played a three-game set immediately following the all-star break in which the I-Cubs won two of the three game and outscored the Redbirds by a score of 9-8 (+1) with all three contests being a one-run game.

UPHILL: After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23-Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 12-9 in their last 21 games dating back to Aug. 2... the I-Cubs last three series have been six-game splits with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland) and a win over Toledo (Detroit).

BIRDSELL STRIKEOUTS: Thursday's night's starter Brandon Birdsell tallied his third game with at least nine strikeouts this season...on Aug. 8 at Omaha Brandon punched out nine batters which was the most by an I-Cub since Ben Brown sat 11 on July 19, 2023...Birdsell has struck out at least five batters in four straight games, the longest such streak by an Iowa pitcher since Caleb Kilian did so in seven straight game from July 14-Aug. 23, 2022.

