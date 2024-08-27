Malloy Mashes his Seventh Homer of the Year in 12-2 Loss

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Toledo Mud Hens were defeated by the Worcester Red Sox 12-2 on Tuesday night at Polar Park.

Troy Watson earned the start as he came into the game with a 3-5 record and a 7.34 ERA in 31 overall appearances with four of those being for the Mud Hens this season.

The offense didn't give Watson much to work with as they went down 1-2-3 with a pair of groundouts and a K.

Watson started his day by allowing back-to-back singles in just three pitches. A fly out to center gave the defense an out, however, the runner on second tagged up 90 feet to third. Yet another fly out, this time to left field had the runner from third score to give Worcester the early 1-0 lead. Watson was able to strike out the next batter to end the damage to just one run.

In the top of the second, it was much of the same for the Hen's offense as they went down 1-2-3 with a groundout, a flyout in foul territory, and a strikeout to end the inning.

In the bottom half of the third, Watson started the inning with a strikeout, before giving up a double to the right field wall to put a runner on second. The Red Sox weren't able to bring the runner home as a strikeout and a groundout ended the inning.

The top of the third saw the Hens finally get their first hit with Justice Bigbie singling to right field. The offense couldn't do much to help advance him, so Bigbie took matters into his own hands and attempted to steal but was out on the attempt. A pop-out to the third basemen then ended the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Watson allowed a lead-off triple along with a walk to the following batter to put runners on the corners. The next batter for Worcester then cleared the bases as he hit a three-run homer to left-center field to extend the lead to now 4-0.

The Hens then had their third 1-2-3 inning in the fourth as Watson went out to pitch the bottom half as he allowed a solo shot on his first pitch of the inning to make it 5-0 now. Watson then allowed yet another triple which ended his day as Angel Reyes replaced him on the bump with one out in the fourth.

A strikeout by Reyes to start his outing looked to get the defense off the field but a walk and a double then scored both runs to make it 7-0. A single then scored the runner from second to make it 8-0.

Andrew Navigato then started the top of the fifth with a single to center field but to no avail as the Hens then went down in order following the lead-off single.

The bottom of the fifth was quiet until a double down the left field line put a runner aboard with two outs as a walk then put runners on first and second. A groundout to second then ended the two-out rally.

Anthony Bemboom started the sixth with a single with Unroe hitting a ball to the right field wall, but the fielder played the ball perfectly and threw out Riley Unroe at second with Bemboom now at third. Ryan Vilade struck out to bring up Justyn-Henry Malloy in which Malloy took advantage of the opportunity and mashed his seventh home run of the year to make it 8-2 still in favor of Worcester.

Andrew Vazquez then replaced Reyes on the mound as his day started out with a strikeout and with Eddys Leonard fielding a ball incorrectly to put a runner on second. A groundout moved the runner to third with Vazquez balking to have the runner on third score, making it 9-2.

The Hens then went down 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh as in the bottom half of the inning, it was much of the same with the Red Sox getting one runner off of a walk.

Justice Bigbie started off the eighth inning with a double to right field. But to no avail as a groundout and a pair of strikeouts ended the inning with no runs across the plate.

Garrett Hill then replaced Vasquez on the mound with his day starting with back-to-back walks. Hill gave up the second three-run home run of the day, and the Sox extended their lead to 12-2.

In the top of the ninth, the Hens started the inning with a pair of strikeouts before Leonard reached base on a single to left field as Madris walked to put two runners on but Bigbie ended the game as he struck out swinging.

The Mud Hens and the Red Sox will continue their six-game series tomorrow evening with the first pitching being set for 6:45 p.m.

Notables:

Justyn-Henry Malloy (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, K)

Justice Bigbie (2-4, K)

Anthony Bemboom (1-3, R)

