Basallo Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Norfolk Tides today announced that Orioles top prospect Samuel Basallo (SAM-well bah-SIGH-yo) is being promoted from Double-A Bowie to Norfolk. According to MLB Pipeline, Basallo is ranked #11 on their MLB Top 100 prospect list and #3 in the Orioles Top 30. Basallo is also ranked #17 according to Baseball America's Top 100 prospects list.

Basallo, 20, was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and was signed as an International Free Agent on January 15, 2021. In 106 games played with Bowie this season, he hit .289 (115-for-398) with 57 runs, 22 doubles, 16 home runs, 55 RBI and 41 walks while slashing .355/.465/.820. Basallo exits the Eastern League ranking among their leaders in hits (1st), extra-base hits (T-3rd), home runs (T-4th), batting average (5th), slugging percentage (7th), OPS (8th), doubles (T-8th), and RBI (10th). He has made 45 starts at catcher, 27 starts at first base, and 29 starts as the designated hitter.

Basallo ends his Double-A career on a high note, earning Eastern League Player of the Week for August 20 - 25. He played in all six games, hitting .421 (8-for-19) with four runs, three doubles, a home run, six RBI and six walks. It's the third league weekly award of his career.

In 2023, Basallo was named the Carolina League's Most Valuable Player and the Top MLB Prospect Award. He was also named a Postseason All-Star for the league. Basallo started 79 games with Delmarva prior to getting promoted to High-A Aberdeen on August 1, 2023. After the conclusion of the High-A season on September 10, 2023, Basallo made his Double-A debut on September 12 to finish the final week of the Eastern League season.

350 days later, Basallo is set to make his Triple-A debut tonight. He is 20 years old and 14 days, making him the eighth-youngest hitter to make his Triple-A debut in franchise history. He becomes the fourth Preseason Top 100 by MLB Pipeline (#17) to play for Norfolk, joining Jackson Holliday (#1), Coby Mayo (#30), and Heston Kjerstad (#32). It's the third straight year the Tides have had four Preseason Top 100 prospects play for them in a season.

