Late Offense Upends Bisons 7-6 in Series Opener at Durham

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - A pair of big innings in the late innings were the difference in the Buffalo Bisons 7-6 loss to the Durham Bulls in the opening game of their series on Tuesday night at Durham Bulls Athletics Park.

Nathan Lukes and Alan Roden combined for five of the Bisons 12 hits in the loss, in addition to a three-hit night for Will Robertson. All of the Bisons runs came in the first four innings, before Durham would answer back with multiple runs in the fifth and eighth innings, respectively.

The Bulls scored first with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning off the bat of Austin Shenton. His 18th home run of the season cleared the right field wall for a quick 1-0 Durham advantage.

However, Buffalo answered right back with three runs in the top of the second against Bulls starter Joe Record. The right hander worked a pair of innings in the bullpen game for the home team. Robertson led off the inning with a single and was the first of three straight batters to reach base in the inning. Damiano Palmegiani added his first two RBIs of the night with a two-run single for a 2-1 lead. Lukes came through with an RBI base hit to extend the Bisons lead to 3-1.

Palmegiani would come through with the more RBIs in the top of the third inning that allowed Buffalo to enjoy a 5-2 lead. Luis De Los Santos and Robertson scored on the run-producing double. The Bisons first baseman finished the night with two hits and four RBIs to increase his season total to 56 runs driven in.

Rafael Lantigua led off the top of the fifth inning with his 17th double of the season and scored two batters later for the last Bisons run of the game. Lantigua scored on a Lukes RBI base hit to right field. However, he was thrown out trying to stretch the single into a double. The run ballooned Buffalo's lead to 6-1.

However, Durham scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning to trim their deficit down to 6-5. Curtis Mead belted a two-run home run that cut into the Bisons advantage, and Osleivis Basabe's second base hit of the night was an RBI double to bring the Bulls within a run.

Ronny Simon extended the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-out double and scored one batter later on Heriberto Hernandez's RBI triple that tied the game 6-6. Hernandez scored after Kenny Piper hit a ball to shortstop and an error allowed him to reach base. The go-ahead run scored on the infield chopper for a 7-6 Bulls lead.

Hunter Bigge struck out all three batters he faced in the top of the ninth inning to preserve Durham's one-run victory.

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Jake Bloss is scheduled to start for the Bisons with the first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

