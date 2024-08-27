Late Rally Surges Durham Past Buffalo, 7-6

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - A throwing error with two outs in the bottom of the eighth permitted Durham's Heriberto Hernandez to score, capping a two-run rally as the Bulls beat the Buffalo Bisons 7-6 in the series opener at the DBAP on Tuesday night.

Hernandez, who socked a homer in the second, tripled atop the right-centerfield wall in the eighth to bring Ronny Simon home to tie the game 6-6. One batter later, Kenny Piper grounded to shortstop, but John Kesevich threw high, leading to a collision between Piper and first baseman Damiano Palmegiani, bringing Hernandez in to score for a 7-6 lead.

Hunter Bigge (S, 2) struck out the side in the ninth to close out the win for Durham (25-27). Mason Montgomery (W, 1-7) earned his first victory of the season, firing 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.

Austin Shenton started the scoring in the first inning, swatting his third home run in five at-bats, for a 1-0 Durham lead. Hernandez drilled a 408' shot in the second against Buffalo starter Trenton Wallace. Curtis Mead hit a two-run shot in the fifth, slicing Buffalo's lead to 6-4.

Buffalo (21-31) scored three unearned runs in the second against opener Joe Record. The Bisons tacked on two in the third on a double from Palmegiani, who drove in four runs in the game.

Nathan Wiles threw 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief, giving the Bulls a chance at a late-game comeback.

The second game of the series is slated for Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET with Logan Workman slated to make his Triple-A debut against Jake Bloss (0-0, 0.00).

