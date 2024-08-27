Redbirds Drop Series Opener at I-Cubs

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds started a six-game road trip with a 4-3 loss to the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Tuesday night at Principal Park.

Trailing 4-0 in the top of the sixth inning, left fielder Matt Koperniak came to the plate with the bases loaded. The International League leader in hits smacked a two-run double to get the Redbirds on the board. An inning later, right fielder Jordan Walker crushed a double of his own to bring home a run. Walker finished the game 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.

MLB Rehabbing starting pitcher Steven Matz (0-1) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits, walked none and struck out three batters. The left-handed pitcher tossed 64 pitches in the outing. Ryan Shreve, Andre Granillo and Chris Roycroft combined to cover the final five innings and allowed just one hit.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to start a six-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Tuesday, September 3 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

