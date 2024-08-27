Redbirds Drop Series Opener at I-Cubs
August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds started a six-game road trip with a 4-3 loss to the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Tuesday night at Principal Park.
Trailing 4-0 in the top of the sixth inning, left fielder Matt Koperniak came to the plate with the bases loaded. The International League leader in hits smacked a two-run double to get the Redbirds on the board. An inning later, right fielder Jordan Walker crushed a double of his own to bring home a run. Walker finished the game 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.
MLB Rehabbing starting pitcher Steven Matz (0-1) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits, walked none and struck out three batters. The left-handed pitcher tossed 64 pitches in the outing. Ryan Shreve, Andre Granillo and Chris Roycroft combined to cover the final five innings and allowed just one hit.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to start a six-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Tuesday, September 3 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 27, 2024
- Chasers Drop Series Opener to St. Paul 8-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Stripers Come up Short in Shootout with Columbus, Winning Streak Snapped at Six - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Inning Rally Not Enough, Jacksonville Falls 4-3 to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Defeats Memphis to Begin Homestand - Iowa Cubs
- Armbruester's Career Night Bolsters Tides To Win - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Beat the Sounds 16-7 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Drop Series Opener at I-Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- Hicklen Makes History, Sounds Fall to Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- All Hands on Deck as Saints Beat Top Minor League Team, Storm Chasers, 8-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Clutch Hit Eludes Bats in 4-3 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Four-Run Fourth Lifts Indians Over Bats In Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Score a Dozen, Win 12-2 Over Toledo in Series Opener - Worcester Red Sox
- Malloy Mashes his Seventh Homer of the Year in 12-2 Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs Rally from Four-Run Deficit for Fourth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Acuña Has Four-Hit Night, But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 6-4, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Late Offense Upends Bisons 7-6 in Series Opener at Durham - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Down Red Wings 9-7 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Rally Surges Durham Past Buffalo, 7-6 - Durham Bulls
- August 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - August 27 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Basallo Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Homestand Preview: Storm Chasers Welcome St. Paul Saints to Werner Park - Omaha Storm Chasers
- PK at 2K: Players Praise Bats Manager Pat Kelly - Louisville Bats
- Redbirds Announce Grizzlies Day Festivities for September 21 - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 27 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Moncada & Soroka to Begin MLB Rehab Assignments Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville Alumnus Conine Makes MLB Debut for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians to Host Pacers Sports & Entertainment Night at Victory Field on Tuesday, September 10 - Indianapolis Indians
- Homestand Highlights: September 2-8 - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Drop Series Opener at I-Cubs
- Redbirds Announce Grizzlies Day Festivities for September 21
- Redbirds Drop Finale, Split Home Series with Knights
- Six-Run First Inning Dooms Memphis in Saturday Loss to Charlotte
- Gorman, Koperniak Homer as Redbirds Return to .500 Mark