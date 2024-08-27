Armbruester's Career Night Bolsters Tides To Win
August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fl - The Norfolk Tides (58-69, 22-30) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (60-65, 25-25), 4-3, on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. Justin Armbruester had a big night, striking out a career-high 12 batters in a quality start. He earned his fourth win of the season.
Norfolk scored first when Nick Maton knocked in two runs on a single. One of those runs were scored by Samuel Basallo, who made his Triple-A debut. He started at catcher and hit second, drawing a walk in his first plate appearance. Basallo would get his first career RBI in the second inning with an RBI groundout, making it 3-0.
Jacksonville scored their first run on a home run by Agustin Ramirez, his seventh of the season. That would be the only run Armbruseter allowed tonight, going 6.0 innings and allowed three hits and a walk with his 12 strikeouts.
The Tides added an insurance run in the fifth when Daniel Johnson knocked an RBI double. Norfolk would have a 4-1 lead entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Jacksonville threatened, scoring two runs on a diand had runners on second and third with two outs. Nolan Hoffman managed to get the final out of the night to get the save in a 4-3 victory.
