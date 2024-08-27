Armbruester's Career Night Bolsters Tides To Win

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fl - The Norfolk Tides (58-69, 22-30) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (60-65, 25-25), 4-3, on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. Justin Armbruester had a big night, striking out a career-high 12 batters in a quality start. He earned his fourth win of the season.

Norfolk scored first when Nick Maton knocked in two runs on a single. One of those runs were scored by Samuel Basallo, who made his Triple-A debut. He started at catcher and hit second, drawing a walk in his first plate appearance. Basallo would get his first career RBI in the second inning with an RBI groundout, making it 3-0.

Jacksonville scored their first run on a home run by Agustin Ramirez, his seventh of the season. That would be the only run Armbruseter allowed tonight, going 6.0 innings and allowed three hits and a walk with his 12 strikeouts.

The Tides added an insurance run in the fifth when Daniel Johnson knocked an RBI double. Norfolk would have a 4-1 lead entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Jacksonville threatened, scoring two runs on a diand had runners on second and third with two outs. Nolan Hoffman managed to get the final out of the night to get the save in a 4-3 victory.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.