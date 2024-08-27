Homestand Preview: Storm Chasers Welcome St. Paul Saints to Werner Park

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (78-56, 29-22) welcome the St. Paul Saints (59-66, 21-30) to Werner Park, August 27 to September 1 for a six-game series after a series win at Sahlen Field where the Chasers played the Buffalo Bisons for the first time since 1997.

The first four games between the Storm Chasers and the Saints are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch, Tuesday August 27, Wednesday August 28, Thursday August 29 and Friday August 30. Heading into the weekend, game five is slated to start with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Saturday, August 31. The six-game set between Omaha and Saint Paul will conclude on Sunday, September 1 with a 2:05 p.m. CT first pitch.

Highlights this week include Friday Night Fireworks presented by Papillon Taco Guy and Lineman Appreciation Night and Friday, August 30 and Military Appreciation Night presented by Cobalt Credit Union Saturday, August 31.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 27

Omaha vs. St. Paul Saints - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL and Mixlr

Wednesday, August 28

Omaha vs. St. Paul Saints - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL and Mixlr

Promotions:

Less Likes More Love Night: The more love we share, the more love we feel. | Presented by Snapchat

Cornival Wednesday: Join us for a carnival-like atmosphere and specialty food items as we play in our corn jerseys! | Presented by Nebraska Spine Hospital

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to Werner Park to enjoy the game! Dogs must be registered before entering the park. Fans with dogs are invited to sit in the berm and section 101. | Presented by Merck Animal Health

Thursday, August 29

Omaha vs. St. Paul Saints - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL and Mixlr

Promotions:

Joe Torre Safe At Home Night: Help us raise awareness about domestic violence and abuse in partnership with MiLB and the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation. | Presented by Joe Torre Safe at Home

Baseball Card Giveaway: The first 500 fans receive a baseball card pack. | Presented by Joe Torre Safe at Home

Thrifty Thursday: Get a baseline box or berm ticket, select concession items, medium fountain Pepsi products, and Ale Storm & Busch Light cans for just $3 each! *First 300 tickets, limit 6 per account. | *Presented by Pinnacle Bank

Friday, August 30

Omaha vs. St. Paul Saints - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL and Mixlr

Promotions:

Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show! | Presented by Papillion Taco Guy

Lineman Appreciation Night: Honoring the linemen who helped reconnect our great city after the recent storms.

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented by Big Grove Brewery

Saturday, August 31

Omaha vs. St. Paul Saints - 6:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL and Mixlr

Promotions:

Military Appreciation Night: A special night dedicated to our Nation's Military personnel. | Presented by Cobalt Credit Union

Bands & Brews: Enjoy live music from Raptor and drink specials at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar. | Presented by J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented by Big Grove Brewery

Sunday, September 1

Omaha vs. St. Paul Saints - 2:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL and Mixlr

Promotions:

River City Community Day: We invite all of our fans from the Omaha and Council Bluffs areas to the game!

Family Funday: Featuring Wildlife Encounters! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine

Kids Run the Bases: Kids in attendance aged 12 and under can run the bases after the game. | Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented by Big Grove Brewery

Canned Food Sunday: Bring 3 cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for one berm ticket.

ON THE MOUND (PROBABLE PITCHERS)

Tuesday, August 27

Omaha - TBD

Paul - RHP Caleb Boushley (9-5, 4.97 ERA)

Wednesday, August 28

Omaha - RHP Dinelson Lamet (3-1, 3.04 ERA)

Paul - RHP Louie Varland (4-8, 5.06 ERA)

Thursday, August 29

Omaha - RHP Chandler Champlain (3-5, 5.36 ERA)

Paul - RHP Randy Dobnak (10-6, 3.81 ERA)

Friday, August 30

Omaha - LHP Noah Cameron (1-1, 1.72 ERA)

Paul - RHP Andrew Morris (0-0, 4.20 ERA)

Saturday, August 31

Omaha - TBD

Paul - LHP Aaron Rozek (0-4, 6.55 ERA)

Sunday, September 1

Omaha - TBD

Paul - TBD

TUNE IN

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all six games on MiLB TV or Bally Live.

The weeklong series between Omaha and St. Paul can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with all six games airing in Omaha on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL and streaming on Mixlr Tuesday to Sunday, August 27 to September 1.

HISTORY LESSON

Omaha holds an all-time record of 44-33 (.571) vs. St. Paul since the two teams joined the International League in 2021, including a 7-5 (.583) record in 2024. Last year, the two teams split the season series with nine wins each, with the Storm Chasers taking 7 of 12 games at Werner Park. The Storm Chasers and Saints have played twice this year as they met in May at CHS Field and Omaha won the series four games to two. Then, the Chasers traveled to Saint Paul in July for the second six-game set and split the series with three games each, so this week's series at Werner Park marks the final meeting between the two teams in 2024.

Three former Chaser players have appeared for the Saint Paul Saints this year, though only one is active. Right-handed pitcher Nick Wittgren pitched 17 games for the Storm Chasers to start the 2023 season and recorded five saves with a 1.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21.2 innings. He went on to appear in 27 games in the Major Leagues with the Kansas City Royals in the 2023 season as well. Wittgren signed a Minor League contract with Minnesota in April and has pitched 30 games for the Saints since May. Additionally, right-handed pitchers Scott Blewett and Josh Staumont have spent time with St. Paul this season. Blewett pitched in 41 games and 150.1 innings for Omaha between the 2019 and 2021 seasons and has pitched 38 games for the Saints this season, currently on his second stint in the Major Leagues with the Twins. Staumont pitched 95 games and 207.2 innings over parts of five seasons for Omaha, 2017-2019 and 2022-2023, and spent time with St. Paul and Minnesota this season, but is currently a free agent.

One former Saints player has appeared for Omaha in the last two seasons, left-handed reliever Evan Sisk. Sisk pitched 31 games for St. Paul in 2022, working a 2.08 ERA in 34.2 innings pitched. In his second year with Omaha, Sisk has been one of the best relievers in Minor League Baseball with a league-leading 49 appearances and team-leading 11 saves, to go along with a 1.69 ERA.

#5Things (X/Twitter-friendly notes)

1. ¬â¹RECORD WATCH

The @OMAStormChasers enter this week's series against St. Paul with a 78-46 record, 32 games over .500. Omaha is 9 wins shy of breaking the franchise record for wins in a season of 86 wins from the 1990 Omaha Royals. The 2024 club is on pace for a 93-win season.

2. GETTING TRANSACTIONAL

After 7 transactions were made for @OMAStormChasers in the first 20 days of August, there have been 5 moves in the last 2 days. OF Tyler Gentry was recalled Sunday. Monday, pitchers Daniel Lynch IV, Carlos Hernández and Alec Marsh were recalled & LHP Angel Zerpa was optioned.

3. THE GENTRY GIANT

After playing 234 games across two seasons for @OMAStormChasers, outfielder Tyler Gentry finally received his first MLB call-up Sunday and made his MLB debut with the Royals. Gentry was called up with Hunter Renfroe going on the IL and Tyler pinch-hit in the 8th inning Sunday.

4. 11 FOR EVAN

A 1-2-3 9th inning Sunday secured @OMAStormChasers closer Evan Sisk's 11th save of the season. Sisk leads the league with his 49 appearances, while his team-leading 11 saves are 4th in the league. The lefty has allowed just 9 ER over 48.0 IP this year, with 70 strikeouts.

5. BIG NICK ENERGY

Infielder Nick Loftin has been easily best hitter in August for @OMAStormChasers. Loftin is hitting .373 (39-for-75) over 20 games this month, with a team-best 16 runs batted in and more walks (9) than strikeouts (8), to go along with a .962 OPS

