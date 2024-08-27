Red Wings' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener at Scranton/WB

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Kicking off the second half of their two-week road trip, the Rochester Red Wings fell to the Scranton/WB RailRiders in the first of a six-game set, 9-7. Scranton/WB took a big lead early via a nine-run second inning, and the Red Wings rallied to score seven unanswered but ultimately fell short. CF Andrew Pinckney made his Triple-A debut and picked up a pair of singles, while 1B Joey Meneses and SS Jack Dunn each mashed a home run and LF Darren Baker extended his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games. Rochester still sits in second place in the International League second-half, 4.0 games behind Columbus (CLE).

In the bottom of the second inning, SS Oswald Peraza chopped a sinker that just stayed fair down the left field line and beat the throw to first base for an infield single. The RailRiders then worked back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs. Then, C J.C. Escarra grounded out to short, but allowed Peraza to score from third to put Scranton up 1-0. DH Oscar Gonzalez then lined a double to shallow right-center to clear the bases and make the score 3-0. After a wild pitch advanced Gonzalez to third, RF Greg Allen walked and stole second to add a second runner-in-scoring position. 2B Caleb Durbin then gapped a 1-1 slider in left field to add two more runs. CF Jasson Dominguez smoked a ball to first base and reached due to a fielding error, and Durbin moved to third.

The following batter, 3B Jorbit Vivas grounded through the gap in the left side of the infield for a single which advanced Dominguez to third and scored Durbin, pushing the score to 6-0. Dominguez scored the seventh run of the inning during the following at-bat due to an erred pickoff attempt. In Peraza's second at-bat of the frame, he worked a walk to add a second base runner for Scranton/WB. In the following at-bat, 1B T.J. Rumfield roped a base hit into shallow right-center that advanced Dominguez to third and scored Vivas for the eighth run of the inning. LF Taylor Trimmell golfed a 3-2 changeup into deep center field for the second out of the frame, a sacrifice fly that scored Dominguez and capped off a nine-run inning.

2B Trey Lipscomb singled to lead off the fifth for Rochester, ripping a curveball past into shallow right-center. Joey Meneses followed with a two-run shot, his sixth home run of the season with Rochester, to trim the RailRiders lead to 9-2. The newest Red Wing, Andrew Pinckney laced a base hit in the following at-bat to keep the momentum rolling, his second Triple-A hit. After a flyout, Jack Dunn mashed a changeup to left-center for a two-run shot of his own and cut the lead to 9-4.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code RECAP for 25 extra points, and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

In the top of the sixth, Rochester built on the previous inning after a lead-off single from 3B Brady House. DH Carter Kieboom brought him around to score the fifth Rochester run with a double, a line drive that found the gap in left-center. Lipscomb then chopped a ball down the first base line that squeaked past the first baseman and plated Kieboom to cut the lead to 9-6. Next, Meneses drilled a first-pitch fastball to the shortstop and beat the throw at first as Lipscomb scampered home to score, trimming the Red Wings deficit to 9-7.

The Red Wings attempted to stage a two-run comeback in the top of the ninth. Despite a walk from PH Jake Alu who went on to steal second base, Rochester fell in their fourth-straight game, 9-7.

RHP Tyler Stuart made his second Triple-A start on Tuesday night, following a phenomenal 6.2 one-hit innings in his first outing. The right-hander tossed 1.1 innings, allowing six earned runs on four hits with three walks. RHP Adonis Medina closed out the second frame for the Wings, throwing 0.2 innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits in the appearance. RHP Carlos Romero took the mound in the fourth, throwing 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk. LHP Tim Cate entered in relief in the bottom of the sixth and delivered 1.0 scoreless inning of his own with a strikeout and a hit allowed. RHP Jordan Weems started the seventh for Rochester and went 1.0 inning scoreless and hitless and earned a strikeout along the way. RHP Amos Willingham toed the rubber in the eighth and turned in a one-hit scoreless 1.0 inning to finish the night for the Wings pitching staff.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game on Tuesday night goes to 1B Joey Meneses. The 6 '3' infielder finished the night 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an RBI single, as well as a run scored. In 46 career games against Scranton Wilkes-Barre, Meneses is hitting .305 (54-for-177) with eight home runs, 32 RBI, and an OPS of .883.

Rochester looks to bounce back and snap their four-game skid in the second of a six-game set against the RailRiders Wednesday night. LHP Andrew Alvarez is slated to make the start for the Red Wings, against Scranton/WB RHP Yoendrys Gómez. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Find the box score attached here.

Don't Miss Out on Rewards! Download the Red Wings Rewards app today to earn points, access exclusive content, and win exciting prizes. Start earning points for attending games, buying merchandise, and more! Use code RECAP for an additional 25 points and unlock exclusive experiences and rewards!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.