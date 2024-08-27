SWB Game Notes - August 27

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (30-21, 68-56) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (28-22, 71-53)

Game 125 | Home Game 63 | PNC Field | Tuesday, August 27, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Tyler Stuart (1-0, 1.35) vs LHP Edgar Barclay (5-9, 6.35)

OFF AND MOVING - The RailRiders stole nine bases last week, led by Jasson Domínguez's five. The team has set a season-high franchise record with 197 steals, topping last year's 174 total. This is the most in the International League and second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 247.

VERSUS LEFT - The RailRiders have seven of fifteen arms as lefties on their pitching staff right now. Four of them are set to be a part of the starting rotation. Southpaw pitchers have held opposing batters to a .233 average against this summer.

FIRST IS THE WORST - The RailRiders have allowed a total of 103 runs in the first inning of play. It is nine more than their next highest frame with 92 scored in the fourth. The team holds a +67 run differential on the season.

BICKFORD TO THE BIGS - The Yankees selected the contract of Phil Bickford as he took the roster spot of Michael Tonkin who was designated for assignment. It will be Bickford's second stint in the big leagues with New York. The righty held a 3.00 earned run average in Triple-A in 45.0 innings of work. He allowed just 15 walks to 55 strikeouts.

STRIKEOUTS > WALKS: Last week the pitching staff struck out 40 batters, compared to just 15 walks allowed. On the season, the team has recorded 1,084 K's to 500 total walks. Two players have achieved triple digit strikeout counts with the RailRiders - Will Warren who has 119 and Edgar Barclay who recently reached 100.

ADDING A DUKE - On August 26, the Yankees claimed Duke Ellis off of waivers from the Seattle Mariners. To add him to their 40-man roster, the pushed Ian Hamilton to the 60-Day IL. Ellis, 26, will join his fourth organization of the season after spending time with Seattle, the New York Mets, and the Chicago White Sox. The outfielder made his Major League debut in June playing in eight games without recording a hit, but stealing four bases.

STEADY EDDIE - Edgar Barclay gets the Tuesday start after spending the entire season on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's roster. Barclay has totaled 100 strikeouts in a career-high 117.2 innings. He is making his 25th start of the summer, the most in the Yankees farm system. His offspeed and breaking ball pitches have been working for him, but the southpaw has allowed 26 home runs.

ELIGIBLE ENERGY- The RailRiders active roster currently contains 11 players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are six pitchers all of whom they consider bullpen arms. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

International League Stories from August 27, 2024

