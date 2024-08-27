Jacksonville Alumnus Conine Makes MLB Debut for Marlins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Griffin Conine made his major league debut for the Miami Marlins on Monday in a game at the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver.

The son of former Marlin Jeff Conine, the Conines are the second father-son duo to play for the Marlins, joining David/Ryan Weathers. Griffin struck out in a pinch-hit appearance in the ninth inning of Miami's 3-2 loss to Colorado.

A native of Plantation, Fla., Conine has played a total of 135 with Jacksonville over the last two seasons, batting .260/.341/.454/.795 with 23 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 78 RBIs and 67 runs scored.

Originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the second round of the 2018 draft out of Duke University, Conine was dealt to Miami in 2020 as the player to be named later in a trade that sent Jonathan Villar to Toronto.

In 108 games in 2021 between High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola, Conine launched 36 home runs, tied for the second-most in all of Minor League Baseball. He hit .218/.330/.531/.860 with 11 doubles, two triples, 84 RBIs and 63 runs scored. With the Blue Wahoos in 2022, Conine slashed .215/.337/.435/.772 with 15 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 74 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 118 games.

Conine is the 1,004th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the eighth Jumbo Shrimp alumnus this season to debut in the majors, following catcher Jhonny Pereda (April 17, Marlins), right-handers Roddery Muñoz (April 20, Marlins), Anthony Maldonado (April 24, Marlins), Emmanuel Ramírez (April 28, Marlins), Eli Villalobos (May 5, Marlins), Valente Bellozo (June 26, Marlins) and Sean Reynolds (July 14, Padres) and left-hander Austin Kitchen (July 30, Marlins).

