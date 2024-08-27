Knights Beat the Sounds 16-7 on Tuesday

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights took little time getting on the scoreboard on Tuesday. Once they did, they never looked back.

Left fielder Mark Payton launched a grand slam to help power the Knights past the Nashville Sounds by a score of 16-7 from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday night. In all, the Knights hit four home runs on the night en route to the team's third straight victory.

It was a stellar night at the plate for Payton, who went 2-for-4 with four runs scored, two walks, the grand slam and four RBI. Back for a second season with the Knights, Payton has excelled at the plate again this year. In 89 games this year, Payton is hitting .297 with eight home runs and 43 RBI. For his Knights career, Payton now has 33 home runs and 138 RBI over two seasons.

In addition to Payton's grand slam, the Knights combined for three more home runs on the night. Second baseman Wilmer Difo hit the first home run of the game for the Knights, a solo blast in the second inning. Four innings later, after Payton's grand slam, first baseman Tim Elko launched his sixth home run of the season. The home run was a two-run shot. In the bottom of the eighth inning, catcher Carlos Pérez hit a two-run home run, his ninth of the season. The home run for Perez also moved him into sole possession of 10th place on the Charlotte Knights all-time home run list with 42.

In all, the Knights pounded out 16 runs on 13 hits. Charlotte third baseman Danny Mendick also had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two walks. Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada started a major league rehab assignment with the Knights on Tuesday. He went 1-for-3 with a double, one run scored and one RBI.

On the mound, RHP Johan Domínguez started and allowed six runs on seven hits over three innings pitched. Chicago White Sox RHP Michael Soroka began a major league rehab assignment and tossed one shutout inning on Tuesday night for the Knights. Soroka allowed one hit and earned the win.

The Knights will continue the six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) on Wednesday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday is set for 6:35 p.m.

