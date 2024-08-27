Late Inning Rally Not Enough, Jacksonville Falls 4-3 to Norfolk

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's ninth inning rally fell short in their 4-3 loss to the Norfolk Tides Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Norfolk (58-69, 22-30) scored first in the first inning. Jud Fabian cranked a leadoff single and Samuel Basallo walked. Two batters later Jean Segura walked which loaded the bases. Nick Maton singled home two runs that gave the Tides an early 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, Hudson Haskin reached on a throwing error and stole second base. A second Jacksonville error allowed Fabian to reach base which moved Haskin to third. With runners at the corners, Basallo grounded out but scored Haskin to put the Tides ahead 3-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp (60-65, 25-25) responded in the bottom of the second as Agustín Ramírez (7) launched a solo home run which trimmed the deficit to 3-1.

The Tides added to their lead in the fifth. Fabian reached on another fielding error. Two batters later Daniel Johnson roped an RBI double which scored Fabian and made it 4-1.

Jacksonville fought valiantly in the nith but fell short. With one out, Jhonny Pereda singled and then two batters later Jacob Berry walked. A wild pitch by Colin Selby put runners on second and third. The next batter, Diego Infante drew a walk. With the bases loaded, Bennett Hostetler lined an RBI single that scored Pereda and trimmed the deficit in half 4-2. After a pitching change, Berry scored from third on a balk committed by Nolan Hoffman which made the score 4-3. However, that was all the Jumbo Shrimp could muster.

Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series in Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. contest from 121 Financial Ballpark. RHP Adam Mazur (1-1, 4.74 ERA) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp, meanwhile the Tides counter with LHP Tucker Davidson (4-7, 3.69). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.TV, MiLB.tv. and ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. for a VyStar Good is Everywhere Wednesday. Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they partner with local charities to raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions. It's also less likes, more love night presented by Snapchat.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.