Moncada & Soroka to Begin MLB Rehab Assignments Tuesday

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada and right-handed pitcher Michael Soroka will each begin Major League Baseball rehab assignments with the Charlotte Knights starting tonight at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. First pitch of tonight's game is on tap for 6:35 p.m. against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers).

Moncada 29, is currently on Chicago's 60-day injured list (since April 12) with a left adductor strain. This season, Moncada has appeared in just 11 games with the White Sox and is hitting .282 (11-for-39) with four runs scored, three doubles, one triple and one stolen base. Last season, the Cuban native appeared in 92 games with the White Sox and hit .260 (87-for-334) with 39 runs scored, 20 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 40 RBI and one stolen base. He played in 13 games with the Knights last season on rehab and hit .409 (18-for-44) with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

Soroka, 26, was placed on Chicago's 15-day injured list on July 19 (retroactive to July 16) due to a right shoulder strain. In 22 games, (nine starts) with the White Sox this season, he is 0-10 with a 5.23 ERA in 72.1 innings pitched. He was acquired by the White Sox on November 16, 2023 in a trade with the Atlanta Braves. He was originally selected by the Braves in the first round (28th overall) of the June 2015 First-Year Player Draft.

Tickets for tonight's game, which features a special "Girls in Sports Night" celebration, are available online now at www.CharlotteKnights.com. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Fans can also listen to tonight's game live on www.CharlotteKnights.com with the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and Mike Pacheco on the call beginning at 6:30 p.m.

