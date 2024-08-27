Homestand Highlights: September 2-8

The Red Wings will take on the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) for the only time at Innovative Field this season!

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464 or in-person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am - 4 pm Monday-Friday.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 (GATES - 3:00 PM, FIRST PITCH - 4:05 PM)

LABOR DAY TICKET DEAL: All 100 and 200-level tickets are $5

LESS LIKES MORE LOVE NIGHT: We will be giving away Snapchat Rally Towels to the first 250 fans courtesy of Snapchat

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game, a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (3:20 pm-3:40 pm)

-TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 - OFF DAY-

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 (GATES - 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM)

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER: The Rochester Red Wings will transform into the Cocos Locos de Rochester as part of the Copa de la Diversion program presented by Verizon Wireless

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a specialty Cocos Locos jersey courtesy of Upstate Honda Dealers

BUFFALO BILLS FRED JACKSON APPEARANCE: Former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson will be signing FREE autographs from 5-5:40 PM and 6:15-7 PM in the Red Wings H.O.F.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game, a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:20 pm-5:40 pm)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 (GATES - 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM)

BRUCE THE BAT DOG DEBUT: Bruce the Bat Dog will retrieve bats from the players for the first time ever at this game. To celebrate Bruce's debut, Flower City Group has announced they will double their usual donation to Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign for each bat retrieved by Bruce. Typically contributing $50 per bat, Flower City Group will increase their donation to $100 per bat for his debut. Proceeds from the Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign are donated to the Veterans Outreach Center and Honor Flight.

BRUCE THE BAT DOG MEET & PET: All proceeds from the meet & pet will be donated to the Honor Flight of Rochester and the Veterans Outreach Center, with the donation amount to be matched by Flower City Group. You can pet your favorite dog for a donation fee of $10 per family during our Meet & Pet.

BRUCE THE BAT DOG JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a Bruce the Bat Dog jersey courtesy of Flower City Group

THURSDAY NIGHTS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Join us as the Rochester Red Wings transform into the Rochester Plates

HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Genny and Genny Lights courtesy of The Genesee Brewing Company

COLLEGE DAY: Purchase a special college day ticket in the 200-level for $16 and receive $5 back in Diamond Dollars when you show your college ID, courtesy of St. John Fisher University

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game, a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:20 pm-5:40 pm)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 (GATES - 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

RED WINGS HALL OF FAME NIGHT: Prior to the game Dyar Miller, Chris Colabello, and Fred Valentine will be inducted into the Red Wings Hall of Fame. The first 1,000 fans will receive a HOF poster!

RALLY TOWEL GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a rally towel courtesy of The Summit Federal Credit Union

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks courtesy of Toyota

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game, a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:20 pm-5:40 pm)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 (GATES - 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY: The first 5,000 fans will receive a team photo courtesy of All-American Home Care

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game, a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:20 pm-5:40 pm)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 (GATES - 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH - 1:05 PM)

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $10 GA ticket and your pups are FREE courtesy of Lollypop Farm & Tito's Handmade Vodka

LEASH GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a dog leash courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB: Kids Club members get tickets to Sunday home games and special experiences at the game. Parents get a discount too courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. For more information on the Knot Hole Kids Club click here

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (12:20 pm-12:40 pm)

