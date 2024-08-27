IronPigs Rally from Four-Run Deficit for Fourth Straight Win

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (60-63, 26-24) erased a four-run deficit for 6-4 series-opening win over the Syracuse Mets (68-57, 22-29) on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Scoreless heading into the third inning, the Mets drew first blood. After a walk and double started the inning, Luisangel Acuna whacked a three-run homer, his seventh of the year, to break the ice.

Yolmer Sanchez hit a solo homer off the rightfield foul pole, his sixth of the year, to make it 4-0 Mets in the fourth.

Despite being no-hit thru four innings, the IronPigs rallied to tie the game in the fifth. David Dahl produced the first hit and run of the day for the 'Pigs leading off the inning with a solo homer, his 13th of the season. Following two straight hit batters, Carlos De La Cruz singled home a run to make it 4-2. A groundball double play left the 'Pigs with just a runner at third base, but Cal Stevenson still came up clutch with an RBI double. Kody Clemens then drove in Stevenson with a base hit to tie the game.

The game stayed tied until the eighth. Dahl singled with one out and Jim Haley followed with another base hit. Matt Kroon then shot a ball up the right-centerfield alley, plating both Dahl and Haley for a two-run single that proved to be decisive for the 6-4 win.

Zach Haake (S, 2) allowed a single in the ninth, but struck out DJ Stewart to end the game with a scoreless frame for the IronPigs.

Andrew Bellatti (4-2) fired a perfect eighth for the 'Pigs, striking out two to garner the victory.

Grant Hartwig (4-1) suffered the loss for the Mets, allowing two runs on three hits in an inning of work.

The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Wednesday, August 28th with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Kyle Tyler (1-1, 4.09) goes for the IronPigs while the Mets roll out Blade Tidwell (0-7, 5.46).

