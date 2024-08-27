Iowa Defeats Memphis to Begin Homestand

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - Behind Owen Caissie's three RBI, the Iowa Cubs (56-71) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (62-65), 4-3, Tuesday night at Principal Park in the first of a six-game set between the two clubs.

Caissie started the scoring in the first with a double, which drove in Moises Ballesteros and Kevin Alcantara after they each singled.

In the third, Iowa extended its lead to 4-0. First, James Triantos drove in Miles Mastrobuoni with a fielder's choice, then Caissie tallied his third RBI of the night, blooping a single to left scoring Triantos, who had stolen second.

Memphis drew within 4-2 in the sixth when Matt Kopeniack drove in Mike Antico and Jordan Walker with a double. Although Riley Martin was pitching at the time, both runs were charged to starter Caleb Kilian. Kilian lasted a season-high 5.1 innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits.

The Redbirds added another in the seventh when Walker drove in Gavin Collins with a double off Michael Arias.

Trey Wingenter preserved Iowa's victory, working a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Owen Caissie is 5-for-8 with two homers, two doubles, and six RBI over his last two games

- Caleb Kilian earned his first win of the season Tuesday... In his five starts, all in August, he has a 1.88 ERA (5 ER/24.0 IP)

Iowa will play at home against Memphis on Wednesday, August 28 for the second of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 12:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

