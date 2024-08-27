Iowa Defeats Memphis to Begin Homestand
August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Behind Owen Caissie's three RBI, the Iowa Cubs (56-71) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (62-65), 4-3, Tuesday night at Principal Park in the first of a six-game set between the two clubs.
Caissie started the scoring in the first with a double, which drove in Moises Ballesteros and Kevin Alcantara after they each singled.
In the third, Iowa extended its lead to 4-0. First, James Triantos drove in Miles Mastrobuoni with a fielder's choice, then Caissie tallied his third RBI of the night, blooping a single to left scoring Triantos, who had stolen second.
Memphis drew within 4-2 in the sixth when Matt Kopeniack drove in Mike Antico and Jordan Walker with a double. Although Riley Martin was pitching at the time, both runs were charged to starter Caleb Kilian. Kilian lasted a season-high 5.1 innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits.
The Redbirds added another in the seventh when Walker drove in Gavin Collins with a double off Michael Arias.
Trey Wingenter preserved Iowa's victory, working a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Owen Caissie is 5-for-8 with two homers, two doubles, and six RBI over his last two games
- Caleb Kilian earned his first win of the season Tuesday... In his five starts, all in August, he has a 1.88 ERA (5 ER/24.0 IP)
Iowa will play at home against Memphis on Wednesday, August 28 for the second of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 12:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 27, 2024
- Chasers Drop Series Opener to St. Paul 8-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Stripers Come up Short in Shootout with Columbus, Winning Streak Snapped at Six - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Inning Rally Not Enough, Jacksonville Falls 4-3 to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Defeats Memphis to Begin Homestand - Iowa Cubs
- Armbruester's Career Night Bolsters Tides To Win - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Beat the Sounds 16-7 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Drop Series Opener at I-Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- Hicklen Makes History, Sounds Fall to Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- All Hands on Deck as Saints Beat Top Minor League Team, Storm Chasers, 8-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Clutch Hit Eludes Bats in 4-3 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Four-Run Fourth Lifts Indians Over Bats In Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Score a Dozen, Win 12-2 Over Toledo in Series Opener - Worcester Red Sox
- Malloy Mashes his Seventh Homer of the Year in 12-2 Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs Rally from Four-Run Deficit for Fourth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Acuña Has Four-Hit Night, But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 6-4, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Late Offense Upends Bisons 7-6 in Series Opener at Durham - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Down Red Wings 9-7 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Rally Surges Durham Past Buffalo, 7-6 - Durham Bulls
- August 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - August 27 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Basallo Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Homestand Preview: Storm Chasers Welcome St. Paul Saints to Werner Park - Omaha Storm Chasers
- PK at 2K: Players Praise Bats Manager Pat Kelly - Louisville Bats
- Redbirds Announce Grizzlies Day Festivities for September 21 - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 27 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Moncada & Soroka to Begin MLB Rehab Assignments Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville Alumnus Conine Makes MLB Debut for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians to Host Pacers Sports & Entertainment Night at Victory Field on Tuesday, September 10 - Indianapolis Indians
- Homestand Highlights: September 2-8 - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.