RailRiders Down Red Wings 9-7
August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Rochester Red Wings 9-7 Tuesday night at PNC Field. The RailRider's nine-run burst in the second was enough offense to hold off a Rochester comeback.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre exploded in the bottom of the second, sending 12 batters to the plate to take an early lead. After Oswald Peraza reached on an infield single, T.J. Rumfield and Taylor Trammell worked consecutive walks. With the bases loaded, JC Escarra hit an RBI groundout to score Peraza, making it 1-0. Oscar González roped a double to left, scoring a pair for a three-run edge. González advanced to third on a wild pitch and Greg Allen walked then stole second to set up an RBI single from Caleb Durbin. Yankees #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #16 Prospect Jorbit Vivas recorded back-to-back singles for a six-run cushion. Domínguez scored from third on an errant throw-over and Rumfield singled in another, making it 8-0. With one out, Trammell scored Peraza with a sacrifice fly to cap a nine-run frame.
The Red Wings were held scoreless until a pair of two-run homers in the fifth. Joey Meneses ended the shutout with a drive to center and Jack Dunn pulled Rochester within five with a shot to left to make it a 9-4 contest.
Rochester continued to chip away at the lead in the sixth. Carter Kieboom and Trey Lipscomb hit consecutive RBI doubles to pull within three and an RBI single from Meneses made it 9-7. RailRider lefty starter Edgar Barclay was lifted for Victor Gonzalez who kept it a two-run game with an inning-ending double play.
SWB relief pitcher Joey Gerber held the lead in the eighth inning and Ron Marinaccio (S, 5) closed the door in the ninth to earn the save.
The RailRiders continue their series with Rochester on Wednesday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends MLB Rehabber Clarke Schmidt to face Rochester's Andrew Alvarez. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 28-22, 71-53
