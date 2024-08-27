Four-Run Fourth Lifts Indians Over Bats In Series Opener
August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Four shutout frames by Mike Burrows and a pair of homers by Liover Peguero and Matt Gorski led the Indianapolis Indians to a 4-3 series-opening victory over the Louisville Bats on Tuesday evening at Victory Field.
Burrow fanned five over 4.0 innings with one hit and one walk allowed to keep the game scoreless until the bottom of the fourth. The Indians (27-23, 60-63) took the lead in his final inning of work courtesy of two-run homers by both Peguero and Gorski against reliever Justus Sheffield (L, 0-6).
Louisville (19-32, 57-68) battled back in its next offensive half-inning, with three consecutive singles loading the bases before Edwin Ríos roped a bases-clearing double into the right-center gap. Michael Plassmeyer (W, 4-9) and Connor Sadzeck (S, 5) shut down the Bats offense over the final four frames with three hits allowed and three strikeouts.
Gorski and Peguero each logged two hits and two RBI with their fourth-inning homers. Nick Yorke joined the multi-hit crew with a double and single.
The Indians and Bats continue their six-game set with a doubleheader on Wednesday with Game 1 scheduled for 5:35 PM ET. RHP Bubba Chandler (1-0, 1.50) will take the hill for Indy against RHP Connor Phillips (2-7, 9.92).
