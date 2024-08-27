Redbirds Announce Grizzlies Day Festivities for September 21

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Grizzlies Day returns to AutoZone Park as the Redbirds give free Grizzlies-themed jerseys to the first 5,000 fans on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Fans who arrive early can meet Grizzlies standout forward GG Jackson II during a pregame autograph session on the concourse prior to him throwing the ceremonial first pitch. In addition to Jackson II's appearance, the Grizzlies Entertainment Teams will perform throughout the game.

On-field jerseys worn by the Redbirds during the game will be auctioned off with a silent auction on the concourse. Auction winners will get to go down to the field after the game to meet the Redbirds player who wore their jersey as they get it autographed.

Fans interested in attending Grizzlies Day at AutoZone Park and Grizzlies Opening Night at the FedExForum on Saturday, Oct. 26 can purchase a Dual Ticket Package. Packages start at just $47 and are available now at memphisredbirds.com/grizzlies with promo code Memphis24.

For the young fans, free inflatable games and face painting will be available on the Old Bluff. First pitch for the game on Sept. 21 is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CDT against the Durham Bulls.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

