Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 27 at Scranton/WB

August 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (30-21, 68-56) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (28-22, 71-53)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Tyler Stuart (1-0, 1.35) vs. LHP Edgar Barclay (5-9, 6.35)

SUNDAY SCARIES: The Red Wings dropped the series finale Sunday afternoon in their final game of the 2024 campaign against Lehigh Valley, 13-2...the IronPigs came out victorious in the final three games of the series, and Rochester won the first three to ensure a split...2B JAKE ALU went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and his second home run of the year to lead the Wings on offense and made his first career appearance on the mound...RHP RICO GARCIA and RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA each turned in 1.0 scoreless innings in relief to limit the damage...Rochester now sits 3.5 games behind Columbus for the International League second-half lead, and heads to Scranton/WB for a six-game set against the RailRiders for the back half of a two-week road trip...RHP TYLER STUART is slated to make his second Triple-A start coming off 6.2 one-hit innings in his debut, against Scranton/WB LHP Edgar Barclay.

RAKE ALU: LF JAKE ALU turned in his 10th multi-hit game of the season on Sunday, going 2-for-3 with his second home run, a double, and a walk at the plate...this is his first game with two-extra base hits since a two-double day on 6/11/2023 at Worcester, and first game with a double and a home run since 5/23/2023 at Toledo...his homer came off the bat at 103.6 MPH and traveled 375 feet, the 99th home run by a Rochester hitter in 2024 to travel at least 100 MPH...

Alu also made his pitching debut in the ninth inning of the series finale...he is the third Red Wings position player to appear on the mound this season, and the first since ERICK MEJIA on 7/19 at Syracuse.

GONE STREAKIN': CF DARREN BAKER extended his career-long hitting streak to 15 games on Sunday, going 1-for-4 with a run scored in the contest...this is the longest active hitting streak in the International League, and is the longest by any Red Wing since Derek Hill hit safely in 19-straight from 5/14-6/7 in 2023...

His 121 hits this season are good for fourth-most in the IL, just four off the league lead (Matt Koperniak, MEM).

I GOT THE MAGIC IN ME: RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA turned in a 1.0 scoreless inning of relief on Sunday, allowing one hit across four batters faced...he has not allowed an earned run in 18 of his last 20 appearances with Rochester dating back to 6/23 and is holding opponents to a .173 batting average with 30 strikeouts and seven walks over that stretch.

METRO KIE-BOOMIN': 1B CARTER KIEBOOM turned in a 1-for-4 day at the plate on Sunday, extending his hitting streak to a season-long 10 consecutive games with a single in the sixth...through 15 games played in August, Kieboom is hitting .295 (13-for-44) with a pair of home runs, a double, 10 RBI, seven walks and a .392 on-base percentage...

Kieboom and JAKE ALU are the second pair of Red Wings teammates this season to post simultaneous 10-game hitting streaks (Juan Yepez, Dylan Crews on 6/30).

DOUBLE (PLAY) TROUBLE: The Red Wings grounded into a season-high four double plays on Sunday, their most in a single game since 5/26/2021 against Syracuse and most against Lehigh Valley since 6/28/2012 at Coca-Cola Park...they also turned their International League-leading 107th twin killing defensively, and are on pace to lead the league in that category for the first time since at least 2004.

