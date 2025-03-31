Marlins' Cabrera to Start Tuesday's Home Opener on Rehab Assignment

March 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp when he starts Tuesday's Home Opener at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Worchester Red Sox at VyStar Ballpark.

Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list on March 27 with a right middle finger blister. The righty made four starts in Spring Training for the Marlins in 2025 prior to being placed on the injured list, and only accumulated 4.2 innings of work on the mound.

In 2024, Cabrera made 20 starts for Miami, going 4-8 with a 4.95 ERA in 96.1 innings of work. He struck out 107 and walked 50 while allowing 82 hits. In his big league career, he has appeared in 63 games and has posted a 17-22 record with a 4.32 ERA in 294.0 innings.

The 2025 campaign will be the sixth straight minor league season Cabrera will spend time in Jacksonville. Last year, Cabrera made six starts and went 0-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 22.2 innings of work. He struck out 27 and walked 12 and allowed 18 hits. Cabrera has totaled 109 Triple-A innings in Jacksonville and has a career ERA of 3.06 with 144 strikeouts. The right-hander also went 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA in eight starts with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2019, when Jacksonville was still a member of the Double-A Southern League.

A native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, the Marlins signed Cabrera as an international free agent in 2015. He spent 2016 through parts of 2021 in the Marlins minor league system before making is major league debut August 25, 2021 against the Washington Nationals.

Cabrera is the first Marlin to rehab in Jacksonville in 2025. In 2024, the Jumbo Shrimp had 18 Marlins complete rehab assignments throughout the season.

