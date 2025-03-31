Atlanta Braves Catcher Sean Murphy to Begin Rehab with Gwinnett

March 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced today that catcher Sean Murphy will join the Stripers on an injury rehab assignment. Murphy, on Atlanta's 10-day injured list with a left ribcage fracture, is scheduled to play in Gwinnett's 4:05 p.m. Opening Day game on Tuesday, April 1 vs. Nashville at Coolray Field.

The 30-year-old Murphy begins his second career rehab assignment with the Stripers. He played in four games for the club last season while rehabbing a strained left oblique muscle, batting .278 with one double, two home runs four RBIs, and a .983 OPS. It was his first stint in Minor League Baseball since 2019.

Murphy is a veteran of 510 Major League games, batting .233 with 96 doubles, three triples, 77 home runs, 240 RBIs, and a .758 OPS with the Oakland Athletics (2019-22) and Braves (2023-24). He is the owner of one Rawlings Gold Glove Award (American League, 2021) and has been selected to one MLB All-Star Game (2023 with Atlanta).

In addition to Murphy's rehab, the Stripers have also announced that Braves' right-hander Spencer Strider is expected to make his second rehab start with the club in Friday's 7:05 p.m. game at Coolray Field. Strider, on Atlanta's 15-day injured list as he returns from right UCL surgery, threw 60 pitches in his first rehab start with Gwinnett on March 29 at Charlotte (3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO).

Murphy and the Stripers take on the Nashville Sounds at 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1 at Coolray Field. For tickets to the game and the entire Opening Week series, visit GoStripers.com/tickets.

Listen to the game live on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Sports Live. The game also airs live on Peachtree Sports Network.

