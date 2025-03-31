Redbirds Announce Promotions for April 1-6

March 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's April 1-6 homestand. Memphis hosts the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire six-game series here.

This homestand is highlighted by Opening Day, Kid Zone on the Old Bluff, Bark in the Park, 2024 Grizzlies Day Jersey giveaway and Sandlot Day.

Tuesday, April 1 - Memphis vs. Buffalo 6:45 p.m. CDT

Opening Day: Baseball is back in the 901! Join as at AutoZone Park for the 2025 Home Opener as we kick-off another year of Memphis Redbirds baseball!

Wednesday, April 2 - Memphis vs. Buffalo 12:05 p.m. CDT

Thursday, April 3 - Memphis vs. Buffalo 6:45 p.m. CDT

Friday, April 4 - Memphis vs. Buffalo 7:05 p.m. CDT

Grizzlies Day Giveaway: Rep Memphis with this exclusive 2024 Grizzlies-Redbirds crossover jersey! Just in time to cheer on the Grizzlies for a deep playoff run. Be one of the first 2,500 fans at the ballpark to snag yours!

Kids Zone: The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone at AutoZone Park features a bounce house, obstacle course, slide, and a cooling mister for hours of fun! It is the perfect place for kids to burn off some energy while enjoying the ball game!

Saturday, April 5- Memphis vs. Buffalo 3:05 p.m. CDT

Sandlot Day: Heroes get remembered, but legends never die. Step up to the plate for Sandlot Day with the Memphis Redbirds! Celebrate the iconic film with themed fun, specialty on field jerseys, and a day at the ballpark! Grab your glove, round up the squad, and don't miss out!

Bark in the Park: Bark in the Park days at AutoZone Park are a home run for both fans and their furry friends! With a specialty ticket, you can bring your pup to the game, tail wags and all. It is a pawsome way to cheer on the Memphis Redbirds with your four-legged companion by your side! | Presented By PetSuites Cordova. Purchase specialty ticket here.

Sunday, April 6 - Memphis vs. Buffalo 1:05 p.m. CDT

Sunday Brunch: Take your Sunday Brunch to the next level with the Redbirds! Every Sunday in the Coors Light Chill Zone, fans can indulge in a curated brunch menu in our climate-controlled group space, complete with pool tables and TVs. Fans 21+ at brunch can also take advantage of our Bloody Mary bar and bottomless Mimosas! Purchase specialty tickets here.

Ice Cream Sunday: Join the Redbirds every Sunday home game for Ice Cream Sundays courtesy of Prairie Farms! All fans ages 12 and under will get a free ice cream as they enter the stadium! | Presented By Prairie Farms

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

International League Stories from March 31, 2025

