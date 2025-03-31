Kyle Teel Named International League Player of the Week

March 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Minor League Baseball announced its first award winners of the 2025 baseball season and the International League Player of the Week Award went to Kyle Teel of the Charlotte Knights.

During the week of March 24 - March 30, Teel batted cleanup in all three of Charlotte's contests. Offensively, Teel went 6-for-12 (.500/.571/1.083) with two Home Runs, one Double, four runs scored, nine RBI, and two walks. Kyle drove in a career-high six runs in the Knight's 12-4 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on March 29.

Teel was acquired by the Chicago White Sox on December 11, 2024, in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. The Mahwah, New Jersey native was drafted in the 1st round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Virginia.

Teel and the Knights are back in action on Tuesday night from Truist Field and will take on the Norfolk Tides at 6:35pm ET.

