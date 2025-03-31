Opening Night, Bark in the Park with Dollar Dog Thursday, Friday Night Fireworks and Bull Durham Night Headline First Bulls Homestand of 2025

March 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 1 to begin a six-game homestand versus the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The homestand is highlighted by Opening Night with Post-Game Fireworks (April 1), Post-Game Fireworks courtesy of Lenovo (April 2), Bark in the Park with Dollar Dog Thursday featuring $1 Sahlen's hot dogs (April 3), Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux (April 4), Bull Durham Night presented by EmergeOrtho (April 5), and the return of a pre-game Meet The Team event on Sunday Fun Day with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (April 6).

Tuesday, April 1 vs Sugar Land (6:35pm) - Game presented by Towne Properties

Opening Night: Experience the excitement and pageantry of a new season as the Bulls return home for Opening Night at the DBAP.

Post-Game Fireworks : Stick around after the game for the first post-game fireworks show of the season!

Wednesday, April 2 vs Sugar Land (6:35pm) - Game presented by Lenovo

Post-Game Fireworks: Stick around to catch a post-game fireworks show courtesy of Lenovo!

 Thursday, April 3 vs Sugar Land (6:35pm) - Game presented by Hollywood Feed

Bark in the Park: See the Bulls face off against the defending Triple-A champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys!

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can once again enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2025

Friday, April 4 vs Sugar Land (6:35pm) - Game presented by Children's Advocacy Centers of North Carolina

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Saturday, April 5 vs Sugar Land (6:35pm)

Bull Durham Night presented by EmergeOrtho: The Bulls celebrate the Greatest Movie of All-Time with the return of Bull Durham Night to the DBAP.

Champ The Bat Dog presented by Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets: See Ripken's little brother Champ continue Ripken's legacy by fetching bats at the DBAP. The Bulls will also pay tribute to Ripken the Bat Dog during the game.

Sunday, April 6 vs Sugar Land (1:05pm)

Meet The Team Event : Come meet Bulls players before the game! The front entrance will open beginning at 11:00am, with event included in your game ticket. Please note that there is a limit of one autograph item per person.

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under get to run the same bases as Bulls players after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Tickets for all 2025 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

