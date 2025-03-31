Series Preview: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians, April 1-6

March 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their first homestand of the 2025 season on Tuesday, April 1, against the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The six-game set continues through Sunday, April 6, and is the first of two visits to Victory Field by the Iowa Cubs this season (also: Sept. 9-14). Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions and more.

Iowa Cubs (1-1, T-8th, -1.5 GB)

2024: 68-82, 19th

International League Championships: N/A

Manager: Marty Pevey, 12th season (749-820, .477)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Cade Horton (No. 2), OF Owen Caissie (3), C/1B Moises Ballesteros (4), UTIL James Triantos (5), OF Kevin Alcántara (6), UTIL Jonathon Long (13), RHP Jack Neely (16), INF Ben Cowles (22), OF Christian Franklin (25)

The I-Cubs, led by nine of the Cubs' top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, went 1-1 against the Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, over the weekend. They join the Indians in coming off a postponement, with Sunday's rubber match postponed due to inclement weather. Iowa emerged victorious in the season opener last Friday behind two-hit performances by catcher Moises Ballesteros, shortstop Ben Cowles - who also launched a two-run homer - and third baseman Dixon Machado. Starter Connor Noland fanned six over 4.0 innings of one-run ball, and Brooks Kriske earned the win with 2.0 perfect innings from the 'pen.

Indianapolis Indians (0-1, 19th, -3.0 GB)

2024: 77-70, 6th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Chris Truby, 1st season (0-1, .000)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Bubba Chandler (No. 1), UTIL Nick Yorke (5), RHP Braxton Ashcraft (6), RHP Mike Burrows (15), INF Tsung-Che Cheng (17), OF/1B Billy Cook (18)

The Indians opened their season on Friday at CHS Field, home of the Minnesota Twins-affiliated St. Paul Saints, before being rained out each of the last two games. Friday's opener featured a shutout by the Saints pitching staff, with Billy Cook's ninth-inning double coming as just one of four hits by Indians batters in the contest. Each of the two postponed games will be made up as part of doubleheaders on Wednesday, April 23 and Friday, April 25 when the Indians return to St. Paul.

RHPs Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler were scheduled to start the two postponed games in St. Paul over the weekend and will now take the mound to begin the six-gamer vs. Iowa. During the 2024 season, the Indians stunned the I-Cubs with their first six-game sweep since MiLB transitioned to its weekly schedule in 2021. It was also Indy's first sweep over Iowa in 14 seasons of the head-to-head rivalry (since 1988), with the two teams meeting as part of the American Association from 1988-96 and again when Iowa joined the International League in 2021.

Probable Starters

April 1, 6:35 PM: RHP Chris Flexen vs. RHP Mike Burrows

April 2, 6:35 PM: RHP Caleb Kilian vs. RHP Bubba Chandler

April 3, 6:35 PM: RHP Cade Horton vs. RHP Braxton Ashcraft (0-1, 8.10)

April 4, 7:05 PM: LHP Jordan Wicks (0-0, 3.86) vs. TBD

April 5, 6:35 PM: TBD vs. TBD

April 6, 1:35 PM: RHP Chris Flexen vs. RHP Mike Burrows

What's on the Menu

The first Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Chicago Dog, a dog topped with yellow mustard, pickle relish, dill pickle spear, diced onions, tomato slices, sport peppers and celery salt on an everything bun. Fans can find the Chicago Dog at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

When the Indians score five runs at home, you score five nuggets from Chick-fil-A®! Redeem the offer by the end of the following day or on Monday for Saturday and Sunday wins.

Can't-Miss Promotions

On Opening Night, the Indians and FOX59 are continuing the 60 Degree Weather Guarantee. If the temperature is below 60 degrees at first pitch, all fans with an Opening Night ticket will receive an undated ticket voucher redeemable to another April home game of their choice. Opening Night also features the Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, when fans can load up on concession classics including hot dogs, popcorn, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros all for a buck.

On Saturday, the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Tour Schedule T-Shirt presented by AAA Insurance featuring the Indians 2025 slate of games on the back. Sunday is all about the kids, with Sunday Characters with Princesses and Kids Eat Free presented by Meijer and Prairie Farms.

Notable First Pitches

April 1: Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, FOX59 Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes

April 3: Indy Ignite Opposite Hitter Azhani Tealer

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

