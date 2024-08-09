Hens Rally As Stephen Scott Walks It Off Against Shrimp

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp faced off for the fourth time in the two clubs' histories Friday night. The Hens looked to avenge two-straight losses, while the Shrimp looked to make it three-straight wins. The game was tight throughout, but the Mud Hens rallied and walked it off 7-6. They trailed until the very end, but never gave up.

With Bryan Sammons and Brant Hurter joining Detroit following the trade deadline, Toledo has found themselves short starting pitchers. For the second of four straight bullpen games, Miguel Diaz would get the start Friday night. He would show some serious heat from the bump, but gave up two runs on three hits.

Jacksonville on the other hand would benefit from the acquisition of Adam Mazur in a trade between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres. Mazur is now the eighth ranked prospect within the Marlins' organization. In his second start with the Jumbo Shrimp, Mazur was able to hold the Mud Hens scoreless for two innings.

Following Diaz's first inning, Garrett Hill would take over on the mound in the second inning. He had held the Shrimp hitless until Tristan Gray hit a solo homer with two outs in the third. That prompted Austin Schulfer to start warming up, before Will Banfield made it 4-0 with

The Mud Hens would finally do some damage to Mazur in the bottom of the third. Spencer Torkelson got things started with a lead-off double that he was able to stretch to three bases as right fielder Griffin Conine had trouble collecting the ball. Jace Jung quickly turned that into a run with an RBI single into shallow left field. Toledo finished the inning down 4-2, as Akil Baddoo hit an RBI double off the right field wall.

Schulfer looked in control as he allowed two base hits before picking up back-to-back strikeouts. A quick lapse in that control is all it would take for Jacksonville to score though, as a wild pitch allowed Forrest Wall to score from third and make it 5-2.

Mazur regained control of the strike zone to open the fifth, but struggled to find the final out. Kerry Carpenter was able to draw a walk, before a Torkelson single down the left-field line moved him to third. Jung then made it 5-3 with his second RBI single of the game.

A double by Wall in the sixth and a base hit by Sanoja made it a 6-3 lead for the Jumbo Shrimp. The Mud Hens quickly cut into that lead again as the lefty Austin Kitchen struggled to find a final out with Andrew Navigato on base. Back-to-back walks from Torkelson and Jung loaded the bases before Justice Bigbie hit into a fielder's choice that resulted in a run, but also Torkelson being tagged out trying to steal a second run.

Raffi Vizcaino got the nod from the Shrimp in the seventh, but that would prove to be a crucial mistake. He loaded the bases with walks drawn by Baddoo and Riley Unroe and a single by Ryan Kreidler. The Hens then tied the game as a wild pitch allowed Baddoo and Kreidler to score and moved Unroe to third. Trey Sweeney pinch hit for Carpenter, but was unable to make anything of it.

With the game now tied in the ninth, Toledo would rely on Sean Guenther to keep them ahead. Guenther's one, two, three inning set up the bottom half of the Hens' lineup with a chance to walk it off. The Hens wasted no time in accomplishing that as Kreidler hit a lead off triple to really put pressure on the Shrimp. Stephen Scott would be the hero as he drove a ball to deep left-center field to complete the rally. Downtown erupted as the Mud Hens swarmed Scott to celebrate the spectacular victory.

The Mud Hens and the Jumbo Shrimp will face off again Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Stephen Scott (2-5, RBI)

Jace Jung (2-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB, R)

Spencer Torkelson (3-4, 2B, R, BB)

Sean Guenther (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0 HR)

