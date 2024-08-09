Knights Fall to Bats 6-4 on Friday Night
August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(LOUISVILLE, KY) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six-game series against the Louisville Bats by a score of 6-4 on Friday night from Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, KY.
Offensively on Friday, the Knights hit two long balls against the Louisville Bats. The first home run of the night came off the bat of catcher Carlos Pérez, who launched a home run to lead off the top of the fourth inning. The home run was his sixth of the season. Three innings later, third baseman Bryan Ramos launched his fifth homer of the year with the Knights. The home run was his second of the series. In all, the Knights outhit the Bats, 8-4 on the night.
Charlotte RHP Johan Domínguez (6-5, 3.90) was saddled with the loss after he allowed four runs (two earned) over five innings. He gave up one of Louisville's two home runs on the night. First baseman Edwin Ríos hit a solo home run off Dominguez in the bottom of the fourth inning, a solo blast. Two innings later, Louisville left fielder Tony Kemp hit a two-run home run off Charlotte reliever Dalton Roach.
After winning game one of the series back on Tuesday, the Knights have dropped three consecutive games. In the loss on Friday night, Charlotte right fielder Zach DeLoach went 2-for-4 with a double and his team-high 18th stolen base of the season. He's batting .274 on the season.
The two teams will continue the six-game road series on Saturday night from Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, KY. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:10 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. from Louisville, KY.
