Noland, Balesteros Lead Iowa Over Omaha

August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (48-64) earned their second straight victory and fourth in their last five games as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers (68-42) by a 6-3 final tonight at Werner Park. Moises Ballesteros drove in three runs and Connor Noland allowed one run over five innings on the mound.

After two scoreless innings, Ballesteros gave the I-Cubs a 2-0 lead in the top of the third when he lined a two-run shot over the right field wall, driving in Miles Mastrobuoni after he reached on a fielder's choice and stole second. It was the seventh Triple-A home run and 16th of the season for Ballesteros.

Omaha answered with one in the bottom of the frame after Austin Nola dropped down a sacrifice bunt to score Nate Eaton from third. Eaton had singled and advanced to third on a strange play where Cam Devanney hit a comeback-grounder off Noland's foot. Noland attempted to pick up the ball and tag Devanney but he couldn't pick it off the grass.

In the top of the fifth, Iowa added three runs and pushed its lead to 5-1. Ballesteros tallied his third RBI of the game when he singled in Darius Hill from second. Then Owen Caissie's sac fly plated Darius Hill, and finally Trayce Thompson drew a bases-loaded walk and Ballesteros trotted home.

Noland scattered six hits over 5.0 innings on the mound and allowed one run while walking one and striking out three.

The Storm Chasers closed the gap to 5-3 in the seventh with a Nick Loftin two-run homer off Lucas Luetge that Thompson nearly brought back from over the left field wall.

In his I-Cub debut, Luetge gave up two hits and that homer in 0.2 innings.

The visitors tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth when they connected on four straight two-out singles against the 'Chasers' Evan Sisk, the last of which was hit by Thompson and scored James Triantos. It was the first run Sisk had allowed since June 7 (17.1 innings).

Keegan Thompson earned his first save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- The I-Cubs have now won two consecutive games and four of their last five

- In his fourth Triple-A game, Kevin Alcantara went 3-for-5 with three singles...he is batting .357 (5-for-14) as an I-Cub with a homer

- Connor Noland now has a 2.75 ERA over four appearances (19.2 IP), has gone at least 4.0 innings in each outing, and has allowed one run or less three times

Iowa will play at Omaha on Saturday, August 10 for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Werner Park slated for 6:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

