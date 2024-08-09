Blasts Back Anderson as Stripers Rout Redbirds 9-3

August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Yuli Gurriel and Andrew Velazquez each homered for the second time in the series and Ian Anderson tossed 6.2 innings of three-run baseball as the Gwinnett Stripers (18-19) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (17-20) 9-3 on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Decisive Plays: RBI singles by Justin Dean and Gurriel paved the way for a 2-1 lead through three innings. The Stripers broke the game open with a five-run fourth, getting RBI singles from Nacho Alvarez Jr. and Drake Baldwin and Gurriel's three-run shot (11) to left field off Andre Granillo. Velazquez launched a two-run homer (15) off Granillo in the fifth to make it 9-1. Anderson made just two mistakes in an otherwise sharp outing, allowing a solo homer to Thomas Saggese in the second and two-run homer to Gavin Collins in the seventh.

Key Contributors:

Gurriel (2-for-5, homer, 4 RBIs) and Velazquez (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in six of Gwinnett's nine runs. Anderson (W, 1-1) pitched 6.2 innings with three runs on four hits, walked three, and struck out four. Lefty Drew Parrish worked the final 2.1 innings with just one walk allowed.

Noteworthy:

Anderson's victory was the third of his Gwinnett career, first since August 19, 2022, also vs. Memphis. Velazquez's homer was his 15 th of the year, setting a new single-season career high. Alejo Lopez finished 1-for-4 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 17 games. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II started at DH and went 1-for-5 with a single.

Next Game (Saturday, August 10): Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:3 5 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Broadcast: 7: 2 0 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 13): Gwinnett vs.

Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It is Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a n Ozzie Albies Stripers shirsey.

International League Stories from August 9, 2024

