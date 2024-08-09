Blasts Back Anderson as Stripers Rout Redbirds 9-3
August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Yuli Gurriel and Andrew Velazquez each homered for the second time in the series and Ian Anderson tossed 6.2 innings of three-run baseball as the Gwinnett Stripers (18-19) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (17-20) 9-3 on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Decisive Plays: RBI singles by Justin Dean and Gurriel paved the way for a 2-1 lead through three innings. The Stripers broke the game open with a five-run fourth, getting RBI singles from Nacho Alvarez Jr. and Drake Baldwin and Gurriel's three-run shot (11) to left field off Andre Granillo. Velazquez launched a two-run homer (15) off Granillo in the fifth to make it 9-1. Anderson made just two mistakes in an otherwise sharp outing, allowing a solo homer to Thomas Saggese in the second and two-run homer to Gavin Collins in the seventh.
Key Contributors:
Gurriel (2-for-5, homer, 4 RBIs) and Velazquez (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in six of Gwinnett's nine runs. Anderson (W, 1-1) pitched 6.2 innings with three runs on four hits, walked three, and struck out four. Lefty Drew Parrish worked the final 2.1 innings with just one walk allowed.
Noteworthy:
Anderson's victory was the third of his Gwinnett career, first since August 19, 2022, also vs. Memphis. Velazquez's homer was his 15 th of the year, setting a new single-season career high. Alejo Lopez finished 1-for-4 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 17 games. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II started at DH and went 1-for-5 with a single.
Next Game (Saturday, August 10): Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:3 5 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Broadcast: 7: 2 0 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 13): Gwinnett vs.
Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It is Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a n Ozzie Albies Stripers shirsey.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 9, 2024
- Chasers Lose Second Straight to I-Cubs with 6-3 Defeat - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Noland, Balesteros Lead Iowa Over Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Tie It Late, But Fall in 10, 5-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Blasts Back Anderson as Stripers Rout Redbirds 9-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saggese, Collins Hit Home Runs in Loss Friday Night to Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Chandler Dazzles in Triple-A Debut in Nashville, 6-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Jacksonville Walked off by Toledo 7-6 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Hens Rally As Stephen Scott Walks It Off Against Shrimp - Toledo Mud Hens
- Elite Giants Shut Out By Indians, 6-0 - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons Fall to Red Wings Friday, 10-4 - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Fight Back For 6-4 Win Over Knights - Louisville Bats
- Knights Fall to Bats 6-4 on Friday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Mick Abel Punches out Eight over Six Scoreless But 'Pigs Bested by RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Win Over IronPigs, 4-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Sneak Past Bulls, 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Tides Even Series Against Bulls - Norfolk Tides
- August 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - August 9 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- From Water Street to Summit Street: Keeping the Legacy of Weintraub's Deli Alive - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse and Worcester Postponed on Friday, Doubleheader to be Played Saturday at 4:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 9 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: August 13-18 - Rochester Red Wings
- 2025 Home Schedule Announced - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Fall to Bisons in Low-Scoring Pitcher's Duel - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Blasts Back Anderson as Stripers Rout Redbirds 9-3
- Stripers Withstand Memphis Rally in Ninth, Win 5-4
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer with Pink in the Park
- Stripers Suffer Second Straight Walk-off Loss in Memphis, 2-1
- Baker's Two Blasts Send Stripers to Tough Loss in Memphis