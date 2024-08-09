Mick Abel Punches out Eight over Six Scoreless But 'Pigs Bested by RailRiders

August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - In the first full nine-inning game that the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (54-53, 20-14) played in nearly a week, they fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (62-48, 19-16) by a final of 4-1 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The 'Pigs were on the board straight away in the first. With one out, Scott Kingery singled and then stole second. With two outs, Kody Clemens drove him in with a double for the game's first run.

Mick Abel held the RailRiders scoreless for the first six innings, striking out a season-high eight hitters in the process. His night ended after six shutout frames, allowing just three hits and two walks.

Taylor Trammell led off the seventh with a solo homer, his 12th of the year for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, tying the game at one.

In the eighth, Jorbit Vivas singled to open the frame and Caleb Durbin then walked. After a groundout, Oswald Peraza swatted a three-run homer, his eighth of the year, to put the RailRiders ahead 4-1.

Yerry De Los Santos (S, 1) allowed a leadoff single, but registered a strikeout and then a game-ending double play to close out the game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Scott Effross (2-1) worked two perfect innings for the win for the RailRiders, striking out three.

Jonah Dipoto (0-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs in one-third of an inning on two hits and a walk.

The 'Pigs and RailRiders continue their series with a doubleheader on Saturday, August 10th, with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. and the second game to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Nick Nelson (2-4, 7.43) starts in game one for the 'Pigs while David Buchanan (8-3, 4.93) goes in game two. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre counters with Edgar Barclay (5-8, 6.62) and Yoendrys Gomez (2-4, 4.03)

