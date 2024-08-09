From Water Street to Summit Street: Keeping the Legacy of Weintraub's Deli Alive

August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







For decades, before Polar Park was knit into the ever-vibrant fabric of the Canal District, Jewish delicatessens thrived in many of the storefronts on Water Street. Individuals from diverse walks of life flocked to these eateries to relish the many Kosher delicacies they offered.

Weintraub's Delicatessen opened its doors at 82 Water Street in 1920 under the management of Sam and Ida Weintraub, who were described by their grandson, David, as the "backbone of the business." After spending 15 years at its initial storefront, Weintraub's Deli made 126 Water Street its permanent home until the business shut its doors in 2019.

When the Pawtucket Red Sox signed a letter of intent announcing their move to Worcester, members of the team's leadership began to learn about the rich cultural diversity and history of the community they were about to call home. One stop made on this journey was Weintraub's Deli.

Worcester Red Sox President Dr. Charles Steinberg recalled visiting the deli twice during that time in 2018, and reminisced that he was "touching this vestige of a happy and prosperous time on Water Street."

Upon Weintraub's closure in 2019, Steinberg and Bart Harvey, former WooSox Vice President of Ballpark Operations, worked to secure the iconic marquis sign that called 126 Water Street "home" for decades, part of a larger effort to preserve and honor Worcester's rich history in its newest ballpark.

The sign laid untouched at Polar Park until early 2024, when Robert Malone, Senior Vice President of Ballpark Operations, resourcefully bent strips of LED to create the original neon effect on the Weintraub's sign. What was once predicted to be a more than $30,000 repair was done for nearly a tenth of the cost due to Malone's handiwork and attention-to-detail.

"Robert is extraordinarily resourceful," Steinberg said. "He put his heart, soul, and remarkable ingenuity into [restoring] that sign."

With the sign fully restored, it was affixed on Summit Street in front of Polar Park's own Water Street Deli, nestled between A Taste of Worcester and Sherwood's Diner.

The newly restored Weintraub's Deli sign was first unveiled on Tuesday, July 9, as part of the WooSox' annual Jewish Heritage Night. The sign was officially lit, marking the newest addition to Polar Park's collection of artifacts honoring Worcester's rich heritage.

Worcester City Councilor Moe Bergman, present at Polar Park for Jewish Heritage Night, is incredibly grateful for the role the WooSox have played in preserving Worcester's Jewish heritage.

"It is important to save remnants of the past," Bergman said. "Having a sign at a prominent place like Polar Park shows that Worcester has always been a place where the Jewish community has had a home."

A ribbon-cutting was held on the morning of Wednesday, July 10, with nearly 15 members of the Weintraub family traveling from as far as Detroit, MI, to commemorate this historic moment at Polar Park. The family was honored in a pre-game ceremony on Wednesday for their contributions to Worcester's culinary scene and for their work in preserving Jewish heritage within their communities.

David Weintraub recalls the moment he saw the sign for the first time and says he "couldn't be happier" with the efforts taken to restore the sign and host it at a prominent civic gathering place like Polar Park.

"I've gotten texts and emails from people who have seen and heard about the sign on Facebook," Weintraub continued, "and they all say, 'David, you did the most amazing thing.'"

Steinberg added that the positive reception to the sign is due to both the Weintraub family "earning a good name" for nearly 100 years and to Polar Park being a hub for nostalgia and innovation.

"[The sign] is more than an artistic emblem of Worcester heritage," Steinberg said. "We've taken a step toward helping people feel that their city is still the city they grew up loving. This has a beautiful impact on the social and cultural history of a city."

Fans are invited to visit the Weintraub's Deli sign located on Summit Street and the Water Street Deli that offers a variety of strictly Kosher options Sundays through Thursdays while the WooSox are home.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.