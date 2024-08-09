Homestand Highlights: August 13-18

The Red Wings will take on the Syracuse Mets (New York Mets) for the final time at home this season!

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13 vs. SYRACUSE METS (GATES-5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:45 PM)

ZOO HAT GIVEAWAY: We will be giving away Lion x Red Wings trucker hats to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Seneca Park Zoo

IRISH NIGHT: Put on your favorite green shirt and join the Red Wings for Irish Night! The game-issued Irish Night jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds to benefit the Ancient Order of Hibernians and Holy Childhood.

HALF-PRICED TICKETS: All 100 & 200-level tickets are half-priced, courtesy of M&T Bank

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14 vs. SYRACUSE METS (GATES-12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-1:05 PM)

BUSINESS PERSONS SPECIAL: Join us for the FINAL weekday afternoon game of the season

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15 vs. SYRACUSE METS (GATES-5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:45 PM)

DUEL OF THE DISHES: The Red Wings take on the dreaded Syracuse Salt Potatoes and play for the Golden Fork

WHITE PLATES REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 750 fans will receive a white Plates replica jersey courtesy of Frank's Basement Systems

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $10 GA ticket and your pups are FREE courtesy of Lollypop Farm & Tito's Handmade Vodka

THURSDAY NIGHTS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Join us as the Rochester Red Wings transform into the Rochester Plates

HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Genny and Genny Lights courtesy of The Genesee Brewing Company

COLLEGE DAY: Purchase a special college day ticket in the 200-level for $16 and receive $5 back in Diamond Dollars when you show your college ID, courtesy of St. John Fisher University

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16 vs. SYRACUSE METS (GATES-5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:45 PM)

STAR WARS NIGHT: We will be wearing special Star Wars-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

GARY ROBSON APPEARANCE: Gary Robson will sign free autographs from 5:30 pm - 6:10 pm. Gary pitch a perfect game for the Red Wings on August 16, 1974 and we'll being celebrating the 50th anniversary of that amazing game

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stay after the game for fireworks courtesy of PaintCare

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17 vs. SYRACUSE METS (GATES-5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:45 PM)

ISAIAH STEWART BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive an Isaiah Stewart x Boys and Girls Club of Rochester bobblehead courtesy of 5 Star Bank

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stay after the game for fireworks courtesy of ESL

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18 vs. SYRACUSE METS (GATES-12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-1:05 PM)

FIRST RESPONDERS DAY: Join us at Innovative Field and help celebrate all of the brave First Responders courtesy of Bob Johnson Auto Group.

DRAWSTRING BAG GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans 18 and under will receive a drawstring bag courtesy of The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB: Kids Club members get tickets to Sunday home games and special experiences at the game. Parents get a discount too courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. For more information on the Knot Hole Kids Club click here

