2025 Home Schedule Announced

August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce their home schedule for the 2025 International League season. The RailRiders will begin their season on the road on March 28 with the home opener scheduled for Tuesday, April 8.

The 2025 season is once again slated with 150 games, split evenly between PNC Field and the road.

"As we close out the current season with great crowds and more RailRiders wins, we can also start looking ahead to what is next," said Scranton/Wilkes-Barre General Manager Katie Beekman. "It's going to be a busy off-season with renovations and upgrades. Our front office staff is excited to start planning the next season of fun to help complement the experience everyone has nightly when they come to PNC Field."

The 2025 home schedule is comprised of 12 six-game series and one three-game set. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will host Buffalo (Toronto), Charlotte (Chicago White Sox), Indianapolis (Pittsburgh Pirates), Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Phillies), Nashville (Milwaukee Brewers), Rochester (Washington Nationals), Syracuse (New York Mets) Toledo (Detroit Tigers) and Worcester (Boston Red Sox) at PNC Field.

Highlights of the 2025 home schedule include:

April 8 thru 13: Opening Week at PNC Field against the Rochester Red Wings

April 22 thru 27: Charlotte Knights return to PNC Field for the first time since 2019

May 13 thru 18: SWB hosts the Toledo Mud Hens

June 10 thru 15: First 2025 match-up at PNC Field with Syracuse Mets

July 4 thru 6: Three games at PNC Field against the IronPigs beginning on Independence Day

July 8 thru 13: Nine-game homestand continues with Buffalo Bisons in town

July 29 thru August 3: First Nashville Sounds series in Moosic since 1991

August 12 thru 17: Indianapolis Indians journey to NEPA for the first time since 2019

September 9 thru 14: Final home set of regular season as Lehigh Valley returns to close 2025 IronRail Series

Road opponents, game times and promotions will be announced at a later time and the 2025 schedule remains subject to change. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-BALL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.