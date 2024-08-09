Red Wings Fall to Bisons in Low-Scoring Pitcher's Duel

August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings got out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning Thursday night, but Buffalo answered with a pair of runs in the second and a run in the fifth to secure a 3-2 victory. 1B Andrés Chaparro launched his third home run in as many games and added a single and a pair of walks to lead the offense. In relief, RHP Orlando Ribalta and RHP Amos Willingham combined to hold the Bisons scoreless over the last three frames, which kept the Red Wings within striking distance.

In the top of the first, CF Dylan Crews worked a full count for a walk to lead off Friday evening's game. After a popout, 1B Andrés Chaparro hammered his third homer of the series to break into the run column for a 2-0 Rochester lead. The home run was his 22nd of the season, just three shy of his career-high set in 2023 with Scranton/WB.

Buffalo answered with a two-run shot of their own in the bottom of the second inning from RF Alan Roden. Following 3B Damiano Palmegiani earning a base via a hit-by-pitch, the former fourth-round pick launched an 0-2 changeup 397 feet to right field for his 10th homer of the season, and third with Buffalo.

Bisons C Nick Raposo lined a base hit to right field with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning. The following batter, CF Jonatan Clase drilled a sinker to shallow right-center for the second Buffalo hit of the inning. Buffalo's offense recorded their third-straight hit on a grounder pulled into right field by DH Phil Clarke which plated Raposo and broke the tie for a 3-2 Buffalo advantage.

Despite a walk from C Drew Millas to start the top of the ninth, Rochester could not overcome the one-run deficit and fell for the second straight game against the Bisons.

RHP Thaddeus Ward pitched to start on Thursday evening for the Wings against the Bisons. In his 21st start of the year, The University of Central Florida product recorded 5.0 innings and surrendered three earned on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts. RHP Orlando Ribalta took over for the Wings in the bottom of the sixth, making his 23rd appearance with the team in 2024. The 6'7" pitcher turned in 1.0 scoreless frame and gave up a hit and a walk and recorded a strikeout. RHP Amos Willingham entered in relief for the 39th time in the seventh. The Georgia native tossed a clean eighth, allowing one hit with a strikeout.

The Diamond Pro Player of the game on Thursday night goes to 1B Andrés Chaparro. The 25-year-old finished the game 2-for-2 with a home run for the third straight game and added a pair of RBI and walks to his line. He is the first player in Minor League Baseball to record 130 hits this season, and the ninth player in affiliated baseball. Chaparro also ranks third among all Triple-A hitters with 82 RBI.

The Red Wings will return to action Friday at Sahlen Stadium in Buffalo for the fourth game of their series with the Bisons. The Red Wings will send LHP Andrew Alvarez to the mound for his ninth Triple-A start. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

