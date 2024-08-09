Elite Giants Shut Out By Indians, 6-0

August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - In a contest that featured a pair of prospects making their Triple-A debuts, the Nashville Elite Giants (58-53, 20-16) were stifled by the Indianapolis Indians (51-57, 18-17), 6-0, on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Logan Henderson (0-1), the Brewers' No. 16 prospect (MLB Pipeline), got off to a great start in his first outing with Nashville. He struck out a pair in a scoreless first inning, then added a couple more scoreless innings. The only blemish to his night was a solo homer hit by Henry Davis that gave Indianapolis their first run. The right-hander gave up three hits and struck out three in four innings.

However, Bubba Chandler (1-0), the Pirates' top prospect and the No. 49 prospect in Baseball (MLB Pipeline) had an even better Triple-A debut. Chandler was nearly perfect through five innings, allowing just one walk to Issac Collins in the second. Noah Campbell broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff double in the sixth, but Chandler buckled down to work seven scoreless innings. The Georgia native finished with six strikeouts and two hits allowed in his Indians debut.

Nashville had a pair of rehabbing Brewers relievers enter after Henderson's first start. JB Bukauskas exited after being hit by a line drive in the fifth, facing just one batter. In the sixth, Rob Zastryzny worked his way out of a jam by striking out Billy McKinney with the bases loaded. He walked a pair and allowed a single after being added on MLB rehab assignment prior to the contest.

Craig Yoho also made his Triple-A debut, entering in relief in the fifth. The Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Month for August product picked up a strikeout and induced a double play, totaling just nine pitches.

On the offensive front, Nashville failed to put together a rally, while Indianapolis added five runs over the final three frames to take the six-run victory and even the series.

Carlos Rodriguez (6-7, 5.09) will make his 19 th appearance and 16 th start with Nashville tomorrow. He'll face Indianapolis starter Thomas Harrington (0-0, 7.94). The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. central in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Logan Henderson (4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) took the loss in his Triple-A debut, despite just allowing one run. The right-hander is 6-4 with a 2.77 ERA (61.2 IP/19 ER) in 14 starts between Wisconsin (2), Biloxi (9) and Nashville this season.

Craig Yoho (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) worked a scoreless fifth inning in his Triple-A debut. Dating back to his time with Biloxi, Yoho has not allowed an earned run over his last 15 appearances (17.1 IP).

Rob Zastryzny (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB) turned in a scoreless sixth inning on rehab assignment. The left-hander is currently on Milwaukee's 15-day injured list (since July 25) with left elbow tendinitis.

