August 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (47-64) at OMAHA STORM CHASERS (68-41)

Friday, August 9 - 7:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Connor Noland (2-0, 3.07) vs. RHP Alec Marsh (0-0, 0.00)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers play the fourth of a six-game series tonight at Werner Park...marks the fourth series the two clubs have played against each other...right-hander Connor Noland is scheduled to make his 20th appearance (19th start) of the season and fourth outing with the I-Cubs...he went 7-3 with a 2.50 ERA (24 ER in 86.1 IP) in 16 starts with Double-A Tennessee before being promoted to Iowa on July 19...right-hander Alec Marsh is slated to make his third start with Omaha...he has tossed 7.0 scoreless innings with the Storm Chasers this season.

ANOTHER CLOSE CALL: The I-Cubs scored a 3-2 win in last night's contest over the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park...Iowa scored all three of their runs on a fifth inning home run off the bat of Kevin Padlo...I-Cubs starter Brandon Birdsell earned the win as he worked 6.0 innings and allowed one run on five hits with nine strikeouts...Jack Neely picked up his second save with Iowa as he worked 1.1 innings and struck out three.

THE BIG O: Cubs' No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 12th home run of the season Tuesday night to give him his second straight game with a home run...it marked the first time this season Caissie has homered in back-to-back games with the last coming on July 30-Aug. 1, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee...additionally, it is the seventh time the outfielder has done so in his career.

MILESTONE HOMER: Kevin Alcántara hit his first career home run at the Triple-A level Wednesday night in the eighth inning off Chandler Champlain...it marked his 10th homer of the season as he hit nine with Double-A Tennessee prior to his promotion.

SIT 'EM DOWN: Iowa Cubs reliever Jack Neely, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees on July 30 in exchange for Mark Leiter Jr., earned his second save last night...he made his first appearance of the season on Aug. 3 vs. St. Paul and tossed a scoreless frame and struck out the side...Neely has gone 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA (13 ER in 45.0 IP) with 70 strikeouts and eight saves in 34 outings between Double-A Somerset, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Iowa.

THE FIRST TWO: Iowa's James Triantos tallied his first two Triple-A hits last night and stole a base...between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa, he has 109 hits and 39 stolen bases and he is one of three minor leaguers with such numbers, along with Nick Morabito (NYM) and Chandler Simpson (TBR).

BIRDSELL STRIKEOUTS: In his first win as an I-Cub last night, Brandon Birdsell tallied nine strikeouts...the nine strikeouts were the most by an Iowa pitcher since Ben Brown punched out 11 on July 19, 2023.

SCORELESS CALEB: Wednesday night's starting pitcher Caleb Kilian tossed 5.0 scoreless innings to extend his scoreless streak to 12.0 innings dating back to a relief appearance on July 28...during the streak, Kilian has made three outings (two starts) and has allowed three hits, one hit batter and two walks with seven strikeouts over his 12.0 innings.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: The I-Cubs earned a one-run win last night at Omaha to improve to 23-16 in such games this year...Iowa has played the most one-run games in the International League during this season (38) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (35).

FOUR NEW FACES: Iowa had four new players join their roster prior to Tuesday night's game in Matt Shaw, James Triantos, Kevin Alcántara and Adrian Houser...Shaw, the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs organization and 29th in all of baseball (MLB.com) was selected 13th overall in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and hit .279 (87-for-312) with 14 home runs prior to his promotion from Double-A Tennessee...Triantos, the Cubs No. 4 prospect and No. 51 in all of baseball batted .300 (107-for357) with 30 extra-base hits and 40 RBI and Alcántara (Cubs No. 6/MLB No. 63) hit .271 (79-for-291) with 22 extra-base hits...Houser has pitched in 152 Major League games between Milwaukee and the New York Mets.

VS. OMAHA: Iowa and Omaha are playing their fourth set of games against each other this season, following March 29-31, April 30-May 5 and July 1-6...the I-Cubs have gone 8-10 vs. the Storm Chasers this season and have won their last four of their last five against the club.

