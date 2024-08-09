Tides Sneak Past Bulls, 4-3
August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Norfolk, VA - Niko Goodrum singled home the tie-breaking run in the last of the eighth as the Norfolk Tides edged the Durham Bulls 4-3 on Friday night at Harbor Park.
Goodrum, who started the season as a member of the Bulls (16-21) stroked the hit against reliever Erasmo Ramirez (L, 3-3) to bring home Terrin Vavra to put the Tides (18-19) up 4-3. Nick Vespi (S, 1) worked through a two-walk ninth inning to nail down the Norfolk victory.
Durham led the game twice, taking its initial lead in the second inning thanks to a run-scoring double by Logan Driscoll, which scored Jake Mangum, who had reached on an infield single. After the Tides evened the game in the second, Durham nosed ahead in the fifth on a force out grounder by Ronny Simon to score Rob Brantly from third.
A throwing error by third baseman Junior Caminero permitted two runs to score against starter Jacob Lopez in the fifth to put the Tides ahead 3-2.
Brantly drove a triple to deep center in the sixth with two outs to score Bob Seymour to tie the game 3-3.
Lopez worked a season-long six innings, permitting one earned run on just three hits while striking out seven.
The fifth game of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 6:35 PM ET with Ian Seymour expected to oppose Cade Povich.
Durham returns home on Tuesday, August 13th against the Nashville Sounds at 6:35 PM ET.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
