Jacksonville Walked off by Toledo 7-6

August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







TOLEDO, OH. - Despite an early lead, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Toledo Mud Hens 7-6 on a walk off single Friday night at Fifth Third Field.

Tied at six in the bottom of the ninth Toledo (53-58. 18-19) infielder Ryan Kreidler started the inning off with a triple off Jacksonville (53-57, 18-17) reliever Elvis Alvarado (L, 1-3). Stephen Scott followed with a single, scoring Kreidler to give the Mud Hens the walk off 7-6 win.

The Jumbo Shrimp started the game hot with two runs in the top of the first.

Forrest Wall and Javier Sanoja started the inning with consecutive singles. Three batters later, Tristan Gray drove in both runs with a single to give Jacksonville an early 2-0 advantage.

Jacksonville built on their lead in the top of the third. With two outs, Gray (15) blasted a solo home run.

Agustín Ramírez followed with a single and Griffin Conine walked. With runners on first and second, Will Banfield swatted a base hit, scoring Ramírez to push the lead to 4-0.

The Mud Hens started their climb back in the bottom of the third.

Spencer Torkelson started the inning with a double and went to third on a fielding error.

Jace Jung plated Torkelson with a base hit. Jung went to second on the throw home and then scored on a double from Akil Baddoo to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp added a run in the top of the fourth. Wall led off with a base hit and went to third on a single from Sanoja. Three batters later, Wall scored on a wild pitch, increasing the lead to 5-2.

Toledo responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Kerry Carpenter walked and went to third on a base hit from Torkelson. Jung smacked a base hit, scoring Carpenter drawing the Mud Hens closer, 5-3.

Jacksonville's final run came in the top of the sixth. Wall doubled and scored on a base hit from Sanoja, padding the lead to 6-3.

The Mud Hens took advantage of opportunities late. With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Andrew Navigato singled. Two batters later, Torkelson and Jung worked back-to-back two-out walks to load the bases. A fielder's choice from Justice Bigbie allowed Navigato to score from third but Torkelson was thrown out at home to end the inning.

Trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Toledo continued to scratch their way back. Baddoo started the inning with a walk and Kreidler singled. Two batters later, Riley Unroe walked to load the bases. A wild pitch during the at-bat of Navigato, allowed two runs to score to tie the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp continue their series with the Mud Hens in Saturday's 7:05 p.m. contest. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.