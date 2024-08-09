Chandler Dazzles in Triple-A Debut in Nashville, 6-0

August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - In his first appearance at the Triple-A level, Pirates No. 1 prospect Bubba Chandler carved through the Nashville Sounds with 7.0 shutout innings in a 6-0 win for the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Chandler (W, 1-0) stole the show in his Indians debut, not allowing a base hit until the bottom of the sixth inning when Noah Campbell doubled down the right field line. Chandler struck out six Sounds hitters and walked just one, racking up 14 whiffs in the game. 11 of those swings and misses came on his four-seam fastball, which topped out at 98.7 miles per hour.

The Indians (18-17, 51-57) struck for the first time in the top of the fourth with a solo home run to left field for Henry Davis against Nashville starter Logan Henderson (L, 0-1), who was also making his Triple-A debut. In Henderson's first start for the Sounds (20-16, 58-53), he went 4.0 innings of one run ball, allowing just three hits and striking out three.

Scoring halted until the top of the seventh, when Nick Yorke singled in a run before Davis followed with another RBI knock, plating Alika Williams on an infield single in which Nashville third baseman Patrick Dorrian's pursuit of the ball was impeded by Davis' broken bat flying towards him. Two more runs came in for Indianapolis in the top of the eighth thanks to a two-run double from Williams, and the Indians tied a bow on their night offensively in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Matt Gorski.

The Indians and Sounds continue their six-game series at First Horizon Park on Saturday night at 7:35 PM ET. The Indians will send fellow top 10 Pirates prospect Thomas Harrington (0-0, 7.94) to the hill, while the Sounds have yet to announce a starting pitcher.

