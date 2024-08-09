Syracuse and Worcester Postponed on Friday, Doubleheader to be Played Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, NY - Friday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed because of forecasted inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, August 10th beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.

Saturday is also Wall of Fame Day, and the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive an orange and blue Syracuse Chiefs jersey, courtesy of NBT Bank. The Wall of Fame Ceremony will take place at 12:15 p.m. and be broadcast live on Facebook. The 2014 Syracuse Chiefs season is being recognized in this Wall of Fame year. Steven Souza Jr. is being inducted and will sign autographs at the game for fans.

Fans with tickets for Friday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Friday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.