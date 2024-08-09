Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 9 at Buffalo

August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (20-16, 58-51) vs. Buffalo Bisons (16-20, 53-57)

Friday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 5.13) vs. RHP Paxton Schultz (3-3, 4.88)

SOGGY SORROWS: The Rochester Red Wings got out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning Thursday night, but Buffalo answered with a pair of runs in the second and a run in the fifth to secure a 3-2 victory...1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO launched his third home run in as many games and added a single and a pair of walks to lead the offense...in relief, RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA and RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM combined to hold the Bisons scoreless over the last three frames, which kept the Red Wings within striking distance...Rochester looks to even the series at three games apiece tonight, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against Bisons RHP Paxton Schultz.

CHOPPED CHEESE: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO launched a home run for the third straight game in the top of the first last night... The 25-year-old finished the game 2-for-2 with a home run for the third straight game and added a pair of RBI and walks to his line...he is the first player in Minor League Baseball to record 130 hits this season, and the ninth player in affiliated baseball...Chaparro also ranks third among all Triple-A hitters with 82 RBI...

This is the first time he has homered in three-straight games since 8/17-19 in 2023, with SWB.

(OR)LANDO NORRIS: RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA pitched 1.0 scoreless innings with one hit and one walk...the 2019 draft pick made his 122nd career appearance and holds a 3.38 ERA (61 ER/162.1 IP) over five MiLB seasons...in night games with Rochester this season, Ribalta is 2-0 with a 1.84 ERA (3 ER/14.2 IP).

WILLING(HAM) AND ABLE: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM threw 2.0 scoreless innings last night, allowing one hit and striking out one facing the minimum...the right-hander has now logged at least 2.0 innings of work five times this season...

Willingham holds a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings pitched in his last 12 appearances for Rochester (since 7/2).

DOUBLE (PLAY) TROUBLE: SS JACK DUNN was involved in turning three double-plays last night against the Bisons...the Wings have turned the most double-plays in the International League this season with 98...should Rochester finish the season with the most turned double plays, it would be the first time they have led the IL in that category since at least 2004...

The Northwestern product leads the active roster with 41 double plays turned this year.

MENACE MENESES: RF JOEY MENESES picked up one of Rochester's four hits last night, going 1-for-4 with a single...in 40 games played against Buffalo in his professional career, Meneses is hitting .285 (45-for-158) with seven home runs, five doubles, and 21 RBI...

Meneses is slashing .269/.381/.500 with a .881 OPS and six extra-base hits in his last 15 games for the Red Wings (7/19-8/8)

