Saggese, Collins Hit Home Runs in Loss Friday Night to Stripers
August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 9-3 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
All three of the Memphis runs and two of the hits came via home runs from second baseman Thomas Saggese and catcher Gavin Collins. Saggese's 14th home run of the season tied the game at one in the bottom of the second inning. Collins added a two-run shot in the seventh inning, his sixth home run of the season.
Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits, walked three and struck out three in 3.1 innings pitched. The three walks were the most allowed by the right-handed pitcher since June 1 and just the second time he had walked multiple batters in a game in nine starts since that date.
MLB Rehabbing reliever Riley O'Brien posted another scoreless appearance, a perfect sixth inning. Nick Robertson and Connor Thomas also made a scoreless appearance.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Saturday, August 10 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
