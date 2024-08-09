Bats Fight Back For 6-4 Win Over Knights

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Down 3-0, the Louisville Bats offense went to work, chipping away at the Charlotte Knights' lead before building one of their own in a 6-4 win on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field, extending the winning streak to three games.

The twin killing helped both pitchers early, as Bats righty Randy Wynne and Charlotte starter Johan Dominguez each induced a double plat in a scoreless first inning.

The Knights were able to break through in the top of the second. An RBI ground out from Rafael Ortega scored Zach DeLoach, who began the inning with a double. A couple hitters later, Wilmer Difo's sacrifice fly made it 2-0. Leading off the top of the fourth, Carlos Perez extended the lead with a solo home run, his sixth of the year.

Louisville finally answered in the bottom of the fourth on a solo blast from Edwin Rios onto the roof of the Humana Cabana in right field, his 13th home run of the season to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

Wynne got two outs in the fifth but departed with two on and two outs. Casey Legumina entered and induced a fly out from Ortega to end the inning and strand the runners. Over 4.2 innings, Wynne allowed three runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts. He left in line for a loss, but the Bats offense was able to turn it around.

Back-to-back walks from P.J. Higgins and Tony Kemp got the Bats started in the bottom of the fifth. Two hitters later, Ivan Johnson hit a single to left, allowing Higgins to come home and make it a one-run game. Blake Dunn walked to load the bases. In his first non-rehab stint with the Bats since April 2015, Tucker Barnhart lifted a fly ball to shallow center field. Ortega dropped the ball in center, allowing Kemp to score the tying run. Rece Hinds followed with a sacrifice fly to score Johnson, giving the Bats their first lead of the night at 4-3.

Legumina returned in the sixth and made quick work of the Knights, setting them down in order. Higgins walked for the second inning in a row in the bottom of the frame. Kemp gave the Bats some critical insurance with a two-run homer over the right field fence, his eighth of the season and second with the Bats, doubling the score at 6-3 Louisville.

Bryan Ramos drew the Knights a run closer in the seventh with a solo homer, but that would be all the damage against Legumina (W, 5-2). The Bats reliever pitched 2.1 innings, allowing just the homer while striking out two to pick up his fifth win of the season, tying for the team lead.

Alan Busenitz quickly retired the Knights in order in the eighth and Zach Maxwell (S, 4) did the same in the ninth, finishing the Bats' third straight win and earning his fourth save of the season.

Higgins walked and scored twice for the Bats, Kemp went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and his two-run homer while Johnson also added a 1-for-3 performance with a run and an RBI in the triumph. Barnhart went 0-for-3 in his return to the Bats.

The Bats (54-56, 16-20 second half) and Knights (50-59, 17-18 second half) continue the series on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

