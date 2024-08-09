RailRiders Win Over IronPigs, 4-1
August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Allentown, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-1 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. Taylor Trammell and Oswald Peraza each homered in the victory.
The IronPigs worked a run in the bottom of the first inning for an early lead. Scott Kingery singled to reach and raced home on an RBI double off the bat of Kody Clemens.
Starter Tom Pannone kept them quiet after that, working all the way through the fifth inning. The lefty finished with just the one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out six.
Phillies #5 prospect Mick Abel was sharp tossing six scoreless frames. The RailRiders were able to load the bases in the third but could not plate a run. Abel allowed just three hits and a pair of walks while striking out eight.
Taylor Trammell launched his 12th homer of the season off of Major League rehabber Dylan Covey. This tied the game at one apiece in seventh.
The RailRiders got on top quickly in the next frame. Jorbit Vivas led off with a single and Caleb Durbin walked to put two aboard. Then Oswald Peraza snaked one over the wall in left field for a 4-1 advantage.
Tim Mayza and Scott Effross (W, 2-1) were shutdown out of the bullpen. Yerry De Los Santos (S, 1) faced the minimum in the ninth to preserve the win.
The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 13, to open a series against the Buffalo Bisons. Purchase tickets for any 2024 RailRiders home game and get the latest promotional details at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 19-16, 62-47
