Bisons Fall to Red Wings Friday, 10-4

August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons were unable to keep up with the late innings offense of the Red Wings in a 10-4 loss on Friday night at Sahlen Field.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Bisons earned the early advantage as Damiano Palmegiani hit a soft ground ball double down the first base line. This scored Will Wagner from third giving the Bisons the early 1-0 lead. The Bisons would extend their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning Max McDowell hit a one out sacrifice fly allowing for Josh Kasevich to cross the plate from third base.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Red Wings tied the game at 2-2 courtesy of a Dylan Crews two-run home run. Cruz's 5th homer of the season also scored Darren Baker. The home run, hit to left center field, traveled 384 feet with an exit velocity of 101.9 MPH.

Defensive plays by both teams helped keep close through six innings. This included in the top of the sixth inning as Jake Alu singled on a sharp line drive into right field. Fielding it quickly on a hop, Rafael Lantigua threw it into Joey Votto, who tossed it to Kasevich at second base tagging out the runner trying to get back to second after a wide turn.

However, in the top of the seventh, Rochester loaded the bases with only one out in the inning. Then, José Tena walked, allowing a free pass home for Rochester for their first lead of the night. The Red Wings added another run the very next batter as Andrés Chaparro also walked. Two batters later, Brady House hit a two-RBI line drive single, extending the Red Wings' lead to 6-2 over Buffalo.

After House, Drew Millas singled on a line drive to center field. This extended Rochester's lead by another run, giving the Red Wings a 7-2 lead. Following Millas, Alu extended the Red Wings lead to six runs as he singled on a line drive to center field, bringing in the runner from second base.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Bisons got two runs back. First, Jonatan Clase hit an RBI-double, scoring Lantigua. This made the score 8-3 in favor of Rochester. Then, following a Will Wagner walk Joey Votto hit a sacrifice fly to Baker in left field, bringing in Gabriel Cancel from third, 8-4 Red Wings.

The Bisons collected nine hits in the game, including two each by Clase and Lantigua. Cancel, Wagner, Palmegiani, Kasevich, and Riley Tirotta.

The Bisons and Red Wings will play the fifth game of their six-game series Saturday evening at 6:35 p.m. Jake Bloss will make his Bisons debut as he will get the start for Buffalo!

